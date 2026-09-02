Zambia Police hunting blockage probe motorist to Hichilema’s motorcade

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambian authorities have launched an investigation after a motorist allegedly refused a police order to stop and give way to President Hakainde Hichilema’s motorcade during the president’s inauguration on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on September 1, 2026, at the T-junction of Chilimbulu and Mosi-oa-Tunya Roads in Lusaka, according to the Zambia Police Service.

In a statement, police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi said it was the only breach recorded during an otherwise peaceful inauguration ceremony held at the National Heroes Stadium.

“The Zambia Police Service has taken a keen interest in the matter, and investigations have since been instituted,” Chilabi said.

Police described the overall security operation as successful saying no crimes were reported at the stadium and no road traffic accidents were recorded in the city.

The smooth flow of traffic was attributed to joint planning by the Defence and Security Wings and to public cooperation with temporary road closures and diversions along Great North Road and Lumumba Road. Traffic was back to normal by around 18:00 hours.

Thousands of Zambians and several regional leaders attended the ceremony where President Hichilema was sworn in for a second term under what he has called the “Grow Zambia Agenda.”

Police thanked citizens and motorists for their patience during the security measures.

FULL POLICE STATEMENT

POLICE INVESTIGATE MOTORIST WHO ALLEGEDLY FLED STOP ORDER DURING PRESIDENTIAL MOTORCADE

Details in the statement……..

The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony held yesterday, September 1, 2026, at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka was conducted peacefully and without any major security incidents.

The Service did not record any crime-related incidents at the venue.

Generally, the road traffic operations proceeded successfully, with no road traffic accidents recorded.

This is largely attributed to the security and traffic management plans that were put in place, as well as the effective coordination among the Defence and Security Wings.

The Zambia Police Service wishes to sincerely thank members of the public for their cooperation throughout the event. We also appreciate motorists for their patience and cooperation with Police Officers as temporary road closures and traffic diversions were implemented to facilitate the movement of the Presidential motorcade, dignitaries and official processions.

The Service further wishes to inform the public that the flow of traffic along the Great North Road and Lumumba Road leading to the venue returned to normal around 18:00 hours.

However, the Service recorded one incident in which a motorist disobeyed a lawful instruction to stop given by a traffic police officer and instead sped off.

This happened during the movement of the Presidential motorcade at the T-junction of Chilimbulu and Mosi-oa-Tunya Roads.

The Zambia Police Service has taken a keen interest in the matter, and investigations have since been instituted.

The Service once again commends members of the public and motorists for their cooperation, patience, and compliance with security and traffic measures before, during, and after the inauguration ceremony.

Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service