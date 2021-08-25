President Chakwera standing close to Chihana

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Zambia trip for the inauguration ceremony Hakainde Hichilema as new leader of that country has raised numerous questions on his closeness with Enoch Chihana, Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) leader who is facing criminal charges on infamous smuggled loan authorization bill.

Chihana’s AFORD is part of Chakwera’s Tonse government but rumors are showing that he is posed to become Chakwera’s running mate in 2025 polls.

On Chakwera’s Zambia, the AFORD leader obtained a court clearance notice to attend Hichilema’s inauguration with the blessing of Malawi president.

This is a very surprising development considering the fact that someone facing a criminal charge could accompany Chakwera to Zambia.

Some quarters of the society are questioning Chakwera’s selective justice on other close friends in running Malawi’s state affairs.

Despite Chihana facing the criminal charged on smuggled bill, Chakwera is showering the AFORD leader with cordial VIP treat.

Sources within Tonse Alliance told this publication that Chihana’s VIP treat is a clear indication that he is being groomed for presidency’s running mate in 2025.

“This is a known fact that Chihana is being groomed for running mate in 2025. You see, Chakwera has particular individuals whom he favours no matter what blunder they might commit. Chakwera will only see speaking but not acting on them.

“Chihana is enjoying VIP treat. He is using government vehicle and body guard on daily operations. No wonder he has a free ride to Zambia trip and close to Chakwera during the inauguration ceremony at National Heroes Stadium on Tuesday in Zambia,” said the sources on condition anonymity.

Chihana was among the three that got Chakwera mad to a point of firing his aid Chaima Banda as well as his cabinet minister Newton Kambala two weeks ago.