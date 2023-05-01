Chihana asks Malawians to adopt Federal Government System

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President, Enoch Chihana has trashed the current system of government saying it has been a barrier to development.

Chihana made the speech on Sunday during the party’s 30 years anniversary mega rally held in Lilongwe.

According to him, the current system of government does not empower the citizens to get the type of development project they want in their area.

He said only federal system of government will change the face of the country if adopted.

Chihana told the gathering that all countries which are under federal government are developed and rich while those with the current system are poor.

“I am asking all Malawians to adopt federal government if we want to develop. The current system has failed us, imagine for 30 years we have nothing to show up. Countries like America and South Africa for example are rich because of federal government,” he disclosed.

He then schooled those describe federal government as undemocratic saying it is the only way that gives power to the citizens.

The AFORD President pledged to change the the current system to federal government especially if voted as the leader of the country.

“I am not saying this out of frustration but as some with vast knowledge in politics. I and AFORD always fight for the betterment of this nation. I have been an MP for ten years and I know what I am talking about,” he pointed out.

On Friday, a group of Malawians who are advocating for federal government asked President Lazarus Chakwera to adopt the system.

The group who also petitioned Chakwera to call for a referendum on the same in January this year, vowed to stick to their gun until the federal system goverment is adopted.