Malawians question Mutharika Govt deliveries claims as cost of living bites

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Citizens across the country have expressed concern over remarks made by President Peter Mutharika during an interview with the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), with some describing his claims as disconnected from the reality many ordinary Malawians are experiencing.

Some citizens have accused the President of painting a picture that does not reflect conditions on the ground, particularly regarding the rising cost of living, access to food, agricultural support and challenges facing businesses.

They argue that while government statements may present a positive picture of the economy, many households continue to struggle to afford basic necessities.

Matius Jere from Embangweni in Mzimba District said the President’s remarks did not reflect the situation facing ordinary people in his community.

He said prices of basic commodities continue to rise, making it increasingly difficult for rural households to afford food and other essential goods.

Jere also expressed concern over changes to the government’s fertiliser and seed subsidy programme, saying the reduction in the number of beneficiaries has created uncertainty among farming communities.

He questioned whether the programme would have the desired impact if many households that depend on agricultural support are left out.

In a separate interview, Miracle Thava from Thyolo District said claims that the country has achieved food security do not appear to match the situation in his community.

He said many people are struggling to find affordable maize, which remains the country’s main staple food.

Thava said some households are going to bed without enough food because they cannot afford the prevailing prices.

He said a bag of maize is selling for about K60,000, a price he described as unaffordable for many ordinary families.

“A bag of maize is costing MK60,000. For an ordinary Malawian, it is difficult to survive in Thyolo at this price. The situation is worrying because most of us cannot afford it,” said Thava.

As foreign-exchange shortages continue to affect the country, the government is facing challenges in procuring essential medicines and medical equipment for public health facilities.

Yanjanani Basikolo from Chitakale in Mulanje, who was referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for specialised treatment, says he has spent several days waiting for an operation.

Basikolo says despite being referred to the central hospital for further treatment, he has not yet undergone the required procedure.

He says the delay has left him worried about his condition and uncertain about when he will receive the treatment he needs.

He further says some medical personnel advised him to buy medicines from private pharmacies to help manage his pain, a situation he says has added to his financial burden.

Basikolo’s experience comes amid concerns over shortages of medicines and other essential supplies in public hospital

Meanwhile, Jullius Chimangeni from Mangochi, who runs a second-hand car business, said foreign-exchange shortages are also affecting private businesses.

He said he is struggling to import vehicles from Japan because of difficulties accessing foreign currency, affecting the ability of his business to operate normally.

Chimangeni added that fuel shortages have created further problems for his customers, particularly those interested in importing vehicles through Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

According to him, some customers have abandoned or delayed their plans because of the uncertainty and additional costs associated with transporting vehicles.