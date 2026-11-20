BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s search for answers surrounding the Chikangawa plane disaster has encountered a disturbing new challenge after the chairperson of the parliamentary inquiry warned that alleged intimidation of witnesses could undermine efforts to establish the truth about the tragedy.

Local media reports indicate that Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee chairperson Walter Nyamilandu Manda has raised the alarm over threats allegedly directed at three individuals expected to provide information to the inquiry into the June 10, 2024 aircraft crash that killed former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight other people.

Nyamilandu disclosed that the committee had received information that Dziwani Jassi, Flora Mkandawire and Andrew Mwale were allegedly being threatened by unidentified individuals.

The committee chairperson expressed concern that the reported intimidation could compromise the safety of people participating in an investigation that has attracted intense national interest.

“Ndife okhudzidwa ndi mchitidwe wa anthu ena omwe akuopseza mboni zathu,” Nyamilandu was quoted as saying, expressing concern over individuals allegedly targeting the committee’s witnesses.

He further disclosed that some people reportedly went to Mwale’s residence and threatened him, forcing him to flee his home.

Nyamilandu also alleged that Mkandawire and Jassi had received threatening telephone calls, raising concerns about the security of witnesses beyond the committee hearing venues.

The committee chairperson said he had brought the matter to the attention of the Ministry responsible for national security and the Speaker of Parliament, seeking their intervention to ensure that all witnesses receive adequate protection.

The reported threats come as the parliamentary inquiry continues examining circumstances surrounding the aircraft disaster that shocked Malawi and claimed nine lives.

The crash occurred on June 10, 2024, when a Malawi Defence Force Dornier 228 aircraft carrying Chilima and eight others went down in Chikangawa Forest in the Nkhata Bay area.

Parliament established the ad hoc committee in 2026 to conduct a fresh investigation into the tragedy, with its work covering aviation safety, security, forensic examination, post-mortem processes and the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The inquiry has involved public hearings, witness interviews, documentary reviews and specialist investigations. Parliament previously indicated that more than 150 witnesses from institutions and organisations connected to the aircraft or its operation could be engaged.

On November 6, 2026, the committee announced that it had gathered sufficient evidence to begin compiling its report, although further forensic examinations and verification processes remained outstanding.

The allegations of intimidation therefore raise an important question: can witnesses freely contribute to an investigation of such national importance if they fear reprisals for speaking?

Malawi’s Penal Code provides legal safeguards against interference with witnesses. Section 109 criminalises conduct intended to obstruct the course of justice, including dissuading or preventing a person lawfully required to provide evidence from doing so. The provision carries a possible prison sentence of five years.

Authorities should therefore take the reported threats seriously, establish the identities of those responsible and investigate the allegations without political interference.

The police and relevant security institutions should also assess the risks facing the named witnesses and introduce appropriate protective arrangements where necessary.

At the same time, the committee must preserve the integrity of its proceedings by ensuring that witnesses can provide information freely, without intimidation, coercion or pressure from interested parties.

Malawians deserve a credible and evidence-based explanation of what happened in Chikangawa. Protecting those who may help establish the facts is not merely an administrative responsibility; it is essential to ensuring that the inquiry fulfils its national mandate.

The pursuit of truth must not be silenced by threats.