LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Old Mutual Life Assurance Company under Old Mutual Malawi has committed MK25 million towards the 2026 NGO Governance and Compliance Summit organized

NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has organised the Summit which is slated for December 3 to 4, 2026 in Salima.

Acting Head of Sales and Distribution at Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Phillip Waluza said NGOs are very instrumental in the development of the country as they support a lot of activities in different sectors and livelihoods of Malawians hence the support for the summit.

“As we all know, the NGO sector has in recent times faced significant challenges, across the globe and here in Malawi. Development funding medci, are changing.

“Organisations are being asked to do more with fewer resources. These realities and so many others are reasons why holding Summit such as this is not only relevant, but essential,” he said.

NGORA Board Member Mirrium Matita said they are grateful for the timely gesture as they expect over 100 NGOs to convene at the summit.

The summit will touch in areas of good governance, accountability and transparency as NGORA says they are committed to improve governance institution as they strive to work in complementing government efforts towards Malawi 2026.

“We want to bring together learders of NGO sector to among others enhance corporate governance and compliance,” she said.