BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Scorchers vice-captain Temwa Chawinga has earned another major international recognition after being nominated for the 2026 Beyond Developments Globe Soccer Awards in the Best Women’s Player category.

According to the official Globe Soccer Awards website, Chawinga is among 20 players shortlisted for the prestigious award, with Zambia’s Barbra Banda also representing Africa on the list.

The first round of public voting opened on November 18, 2026 and will close on November 30, ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for December 28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The latest nomination adds to what has been a remarkable year for the Kansas City Current forward, who has continued to attract international recognition through her performances at club and national team level.

Earlier in 2026, Chawinga was nominated for the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award, recognising outstanding performances by female footballers around the world.

She was also shortlisted for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Player of the Year award, placing her among the continent’s leading female football talents.

Her performances in the United States have also earned her recognition in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), where she received a nomination for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Chawinga has also made history in the NWSL through her consistent performances for Kansas City Current, establishing herself as one of the league’s leading attacking players.

Another major milestone came when she finished 10th in the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings, placing her among the world’s top female footballers.

The achievement further strengthened her position as one of Africa’s most prominent representatives in women’s football.

At national team level, Chawinga has remained an influential figure for the Malawi Scorchers, serving as vice-captain during a historic period for the team.

She played an important role in Malawi’s campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, where the Scorchers reached their first-ever final.

The team also secured qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, marking another significant achievement in the country’s women’s football history.

Chawinga finished the continental tournament as the leading scorer with five goals, earning the Golden Boot award.

Her growing list of individual nominations reflects a year in which she has continued to raise Malawi’s profile on the international football stage.