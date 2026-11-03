Temwa, Tabitha, Sikelo, Kadzere nominated for CAF awards

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Scorchers captain Tabitha Chawinga, vice-captain Temwa Chawinga, goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo and youngster Rose Kadzere have earned nominations for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Awards.

According to CAF’s official Facebook page, the four Malawian internationals have been recognised in different categories following their performances for club and country.

Temwa Chawinga has been nominated for the Women’s Player of the Year award after an impressive campaign for both the Scorchers and her club, Kansas City Current in the United States.

The forward has scored nine goals in eight appearances for the Malawi national women’s football team, establishing herself as one of the key players in the Scorchers’ attack.

Her impressive performances have also earned her Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours with Kansas City Current, further strengthening her credentials for the continental award.

Meanwhile, her elder sister and Scorchers captain Tabitha Chawinga has also been nominated for the Women’s Player of the Year award.

Tabitha made her mark at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where she scored four goals while representing Malawi.

The sisters’ nominations highlight their growing influence in African women’s football and provide another opportunity for Malawi to gain recognition on the continental stage.

In another development, Scorchers goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo has been nominated for the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Youngster Rose Kadzere has also earned a nomination for the CAF Young Player of the Year (Women) award following an impressive performance during her debut appearance at the 2026 WAFCON.

Kadzere’s nomination adds to Malawi’s growing representation at the continental awards, with four Scorchers players receiving recognition in different categories.

The nominations mark a significant achievement for Malawi women’s football as the country continues to produce players earning recognition among Africa’s leading football talents.