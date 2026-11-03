Hormuz tanker’s blaze deepens Iran-US war

TEHRAN-(Maravi Post)-Tensions in the Middle East have intensified after Iran reported that two crude oil tankers caught fire after striking mines in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent another major escalation of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, the latest developments come as US President Donald Trump renewed his prediction that the conflict would end “very soon, one way or the other”, insisting that Tehran must either reach an agreement with Washington or face an end to the war through other means.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the two tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international shipping route through which a significant volume of global oil supplies passes.

The reported incidents have heightened concerns over maritime security and the potential disruption of international energy supplies, particularly as Gulf countries continue to condemn recent attacks on commercial vessels in the region.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Tehran says diplomatic contacts with mediators are continuing, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressing hope that Washington will choose negotiations over further military confrontation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran’s existing seven-step proposal for restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz had been condensed into a plan that could be implemented within two days.

Baghaei described the proposal as evidence of Iran’s willingness to pursue diplomacy, but stressed that progress depended on Washington’s response and its willingness to address Tehran’s demands.

He also maintained that the United States must lift its naval blockade and meet Iran’s conditions before any agreement can be reached to reopen and secure the strategic waterway.

Iran further disclosed that messages had been exchanged with Washington through Qatari mediation during a recent visit to Doha by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

A draft proposal has reportedly been circulated for feedback, with the possibility of another meeting remaining open following the departure of an Iranian delegation from Qatar on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected suggestions that it harbours hostility towards neighbouring Gulf countries, saying it supports regional cooperation and lasting security.

However, Tehran warned that it would not remain silent if neighbouring states allowed their territories or military facilities to be used in operations threatening Iranian sovereignty.

The diplomatic standoff has also attracted international attention, with Chinese President Xi Jinping warning that the Gulf region should not become a battleground for rivalry among major global powers.

Speaking during a meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Beijing, Xi called for collective efforts to protect regional peace and stability.

The latest developments leave the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of an increasingly dangerous confrontation, with the possibility of renewed military action threatening international shipping, energy markets and wider regional stability.