Iran warns to resume war as Hormuz tensions persist

TEHRAN-(MaraviPost)-Iran says Tehran remains open to diplomacy but is fully prepared to confront renewed US attacks as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz continue.

Al Jazeera reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is open to what he called “real diplomacy” but is prepared to face any new US military action, even if it leadsTe to what he described as an “apocalyptic war”.

The warning follows US President Donald Trump’s rejection of an Iranian seven-day roadmap aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Under Tehran’s proposal, Iran would reopen the strategic waterway and resume negotiations with Washington if the United States met conditions including an end to its naval blockade, sanctions relief and a broader regional ceasefire.

Araghchi said Iran has not abandoned diplomacy despite the rejection. He said Tehran is awaiting further developments through mediators involved in efforts to reduce tensions.

Trump, meanwhile, has said he expects further talks with Iran this week and has claimed that the United States will win the war “very soon”, according to Al Jazeera’s latest live coverage.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central point of the confrontation because of its importance to international energy and shipping. Al Jazeera reports that tensions have persisted since Washington rejected Tehran’s proposal, raising concerns about further escalation and the wider economic consequences.

The latest developments leave diplomacy and military escalation running in parallel, with the next steps by Washington and Tehran likely to determine whether the confrontation moves towards renewed fighting or further negotiations.