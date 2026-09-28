Ireland beat Israel amid pre-match protest

DEBRECEN-(MaraviPost)-The Republic of Ireland defeated Israel 3-0 in a controversial Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League match on Sunday, with Irish players making gestures of protest before and during the game.

According to Al Jazeera, the Irish players refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents before kick-off and bowed their heads during Israel’s national anthem.

The match was played at the Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, Hungary, after being moved to a neutral venue amid the controversy surrounding the fixture.

Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said the match was difficult for his players, who did not want to play against a country they accused of being involved in the killing of innocent people.

The Irish players also wore black armbands during the match as a gesture linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Ireland started strongly and took control of the match, putting pressure on Israel from the opening stages.

The Republic of Ireland took the lead before adding a second goal as they continued to dominate proceedings.

Jack Moylan then scored Ireland’s third goal to complete a convincing first-half performance.

After scoring, Moylan removed the black armband from his arm, raised it and kissed it as he celebrated the goal.

The result came in a match governed by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League, a competition involving European national teams.

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu had withdrawn from the squad before the match, saying he believed it would be wrong for him to participate because of his personal opposition to the killing of innocent people.

The fixture attracted attention beyond football, with the political situation surrounding Israel and Gaza becoming a major talking point before kick-off.

Despite the controversy, Ireland remained focused on the match and secured all three points with a 3-0 victory.

The two sides are scheduled to meet again in the return fixture, with the encounter expected to attract further attention because of the circumstances surrounding the first meeting.