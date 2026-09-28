Junior Bafana Bafana retain COSAFA U20 Cup

MAPUTO-(MaraviPost)-South Africa have retained the COSAFA Under-20 Championship title after beating hosts Mozambique 2-1 in Sunday’s final in Maputo.

According to the COSAFA YouTube channel, South Africa lifted the trophy after a dramatic final in which Oarabile Booysen and Steven Mendes scored for Amajita, while Martinho Começar replied for Mozambique.

Booysen opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a long-range strike to give South Africa the advantage.

Mozambique responded almost immediately, with Começar finding the equaliser two minutes later to make it 1-1.

The two sides went into half-time level, setting up an intense second half in front of the home supporters.

South Africa regained the lead in the 58th minute when Steven Mendes converted from the penalty spot.

Mendes’ goal proved decisive as South Africa held on to secure a 2-1 victory and successfully defend their regional crown.

The victory completed a perfect campaign for South Africa, who won all five of their matches during the tournament.

Mozambique finished as runners-up on home soil after their impressive run to the final.

Zambia secured third place after beating Namibia 3-0 in the bronze-medal play-off.

The result gave Zambia a podium finish after their campaign in Maputo, while Namibia settled for fourth place.

South Africa have now won the COSAFA Under-20 title for the second successive year.

The tournament also served as a route to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 finals, with South Africa and Mozambique securing qualification from the COSAFA region.

Steven Mendes finished the tournament as the leading scorer with six goals and was awarded the Golden Boot.

Mozambique’s Alírio Cuna was named Player of the Tournament after scoring five goals during the competition.

South Africa goalkeeper Takalani Mazhamba received the Golden Glove, while Namibia won the Fair Play Award.

The tournament featured 22 matches and produced 73 goals as the region’s young footballers battled for the continental qualification places and the COSAFA crown.