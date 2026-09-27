2026 Africa Netball Cup insights: Uganda triumph, Queen’s bronze, questionable admin decisions

By Edwin Mbewe

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-The 2026 Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi will be remembered for two very different reasons.

On court, it produced an outstanding continental contest. Uganda’s She Cranes dethroned defending champions South Africa, Malawi returned to the African podium with a bronze medal, Namibia confirmed its growing strength, and Kenya demonstrated that it can stage a major international netball event.

Off court, however, the tournament exposed a problem that African netball can no longer afford to ignore: clarity, consistency and credibility in competition administration.

The tournament at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, from 19 to 26 September was simultaneously the Africa Netball Cup and the African qualification event for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney.

Ten women’s teams took part, with South Africa and Uganda already qualified for Sydney through their World Netball ranking positions. The remaining African places were therefore at stake in Nairobi.

That combination gave the tournament enormous importance — but ultimately also contributed to the confusion that engulfed the competition.

Uganda’s return to the summit

Uganda’s She Cranes produced the clearest sporting statement of the tournament.

They went through the pool stage unbeaten, defeating Nigeria, Zambia, hosts Kenya and Malawi before advancing to the final. South Africa, meanwhile, also completed a perfect pool campaign and entered the decisive stages as defending champions.

The final therefore brought together two of Africa’s established netball powers.

This time, however, Uganda turned the tables.

The She Cranes defeated the SPAR Proteas 56–53 in a closely contested final at Kasarani, reclaiming the continental crown. It was a particularly significant result because South Africa had defeated Uganda in the 2025 final in Lilongwe.

Uganda’s victory is therefore more than simply another continental title. It illustrates the competitive development of African netball. South Africa remains a major force, but Uganda has demonstrated that the gap at the top of African netball is capable of narrowing and changing from tournament to tournament.

The She Cranes’ success also reflects the value of sustained international competition. Uganda’s development over recent years shows how a national programme can move from being a challenger to becoming a consistent continental title contender.

South Africa: champions dethroned, but still a benchmark

South Africa entered Nairobi as defending champions and were among the teams already guaranteed a place at the 2027 World Cup because of their World Netball ranking.

The Proteas nevertheless approached the Africa Cup seriously, winning all four of their pool matches before defeating Malawi 62–46 in the knockout stage. They eventually met Uganda in the final and narrowly lost 56–53.

The defeat should not obscure South Africa’s continuing importance to African netball.

For years, the Proteas have provided the continent with one of its strongest benchmarks. Their consistency, professional structures and ability to compete internationally have helped establish the standard against which other African nations measure themselves.

The significance of Nairobi is that Uganda has shown it can now meet that standard and, on this occasion, overcome it.

Malawi’s bronze: more than a medal

For Malawi, the most significant achievement was perhaps not reaching the final but finally returning to the podium.

The Queens defeated Zambia, Kenya and Nigeria in the pool stage, before losing 54–49 to Uganda. They subsequently faced South Africa and lost 62–46, leaving them to fight Namibia for the bronze medal.

Malawi responded by defeating Namibia 50–45 to secure third place.

That bronze carries particular significance because Malawi had finished fourth in the previous two editions of the competition — including the 2025 tournament hosted at the Griffin Saenda Sports Complex in Lilongwe.

It therefore represents a step forward rather than merely a consolation prize.

Head coach Debbie Fuller captured the challenge facing the team when she said that third place was better than fourth, but that Malawi would need to raise its standards considerably before the World Cup.

That is an important assessment.

Malawi possesses a long and proud netball tradition, but the bronze medal should be treated as a platform rather than the destination. The Queens have now secured an invitation to the 2027 Netball World Cup alongside Uganda, South Africa and Namibia. The question is whether Malawi can use the next year to convert continental competitiveness into sustained international competitiveness.

The opportunity is substantial.

The tournament’s biggest controversy: changing the rules while the competition was underway

If the action on court was a success, the administration of the competition produced serious questions.

The fundamental problem arose because the Nairobi tournament combined two purposes: the Africa Netball Cup and the qualification pathway for the 2027 Netball World Cup.

World Netball’s published information initially stated that South Africa and Uganda had already qualified through their world rankings and that the next two eligible African teams would receive invitations to Sydney.

As the pool stage developed, however, uncertainty emerged over how the remaining qualification places would be decided.

Reports from Nairobi described discussions over different knockout arrangements, including proposed qualification play-offs involving teams such as Malawi, Zimbabwe and Kenya. Fixtures were reportedly altered after the tournament had already started and after the pool standings had begun to take shape.

This was understandably unsettling for participating countries.

For a team preparing for a major international tournament, fixtures are not administrative decoration. Coaches select players, manage workloads, plan tactics and prepare mentally according to the published competition structure.

Changing that structure after matches have already been played can therefore affect sporting preparation as well as perceptions of fairness.

Africa Netball eventually acknowledged the problem

The most important development was Africa Netball’s own acknowledgement that the combined Africa Cup/World Cup qualification arrangement had created confusion.

Africa Netball subsequently stated that, going forward, countries that have already qualified for the World Cup would not be accommodated in the same tournament as teams competing for qualification. The organisation acknowledged that the combined format had proved impractical.

That admission is significant.

It suggests that the problem was not simply a misunderstanding by individual teams or coaches. The competition structure itself was insufficiently clear.

World Netball then provided a decisive clarification: under the NWC2027 Qualifier Africa Competition Regulations, the top two teams from each pool were to advance to the semi-finals and final.

That meant:

South Africa vs Malawi

Uganda vs Namibia

Because South Africa and Uganda had already qualified for Sydney, Malawi and Namibia became the two additional African teams entitled to invitations to the 2027 World Cup.

The clarification ultimately settled the qualification issue, but only after considerable uncertainty had already affected the tournament.

Why the controversy matters beyond Nairobi

This is the bigger lesson for African netball.

Sport depends not only on what happens inside the court but also on confidence in the rules governing the competition.

A tournament can have excellent players, quality venues, passionate supporters and competitive matches, yet still damage its credibility if participants do not know which regulations apply.

The lesson from Nairobi should therefore be institutional rather than personal.

Competition regulations must be finalised, published and explained before the first centre pass.

If amendments become unavoidable, they should be communicated formally, with the reason for the amendment clearly explained and, crucially, without creating the impression that the rules are being altered because of results already achieved on court.

This is particularly important when qualification for a World Cup is involved.

Kenya’s missed opportunity and valuable experience

For the hosts, Kenya’s fifth-place finish was disappointing in sporting terms, but the tournament was also a significant development opportunity.

The Kenya Divas finished third in Pool Two behind Uganda and Malawi, while the hosts eventually defeated Zimbabwe 63–57 in the fifth-place play-off.

Kenya’s experience illustrates another feature of African netball: the competitive middle of the continent is becoming increasingly difficult.

Teams such as Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia are capable of producing competitive performances against established powers. The result is a continental game in which qualification for major tournaments can no longer be treated as a formality.

For Kenya, hosting the tournament also provided exposure to high-level organisation, media operations, broadcasting, officiating and international competition.

Those are developmental assets that can remain long after the final whistle.

Namibia’s progress should not be overlooked

Namibia also emerged as one of the significant stories from Nairobi.

The Desert Jewels finished second in Pool One behind South Africa, reached the semi-finals and secured an invitation to the 2027 World Cup despite losing to Uganda and subsequently Malawi.

Their progress is important because African netball development cannot be measured only by the traditional powers.

The expansion of competitive depth is arguably one of the most encouraging features of the continental game.

When more countries can challenge for semi-final places, qualify for World Cups and produce competitive matches against the established nations, the overall standard rises.

The bigger question: where does African netball go from here?

The Nairobi tournament should prompt a much broader conversation about the development of netball in Africa.

Africa Netball’s acting president Rebbeke has previously highlighted the continent’s participation problem, noting that only nine countries competed in the 2025 Africa Netball Cup despite Africa having 54 countries. She also called for greater support for the sport and emphasised the need for accessibility and athlete development.

That is perhaps the central challenge.

Africa has enormous potential for netball, but potential alone does not create a world-class sporting system.

The continent needs:

More regular international competition, particularly for developing nations.

Stronger domestic leagues capable of producing players consistently.

Investment in coaches and technical directors.

Improved umpire and technical-official development.

Better sports science, conditioning, nutrition and injury-management programmes.

Greater youth and school participation.

Improved facilities and training courts.

More commercial sponsorship and broadcast exposure.

Transparent and consistent tournament regulations.

A stronger pathway from grassroots netball to national teams.

Malawi’s own recent experience demonstrates why this matters. After the 2025 Africa Cup, Malawian analysts pointed to issues including funding, technical structures, scouting and the need for specialised support such as performance analysis, physiotherapy and nutrition.

Those are not uniquely Malawian problems. They are part of the larger African sporting-development question.

The Africa Cup must become more than a biennial tournament

The Africa Netball Cup has the potential to become the continent’s flagship netball competition.

But for that to happen, the competition needs an administrative structure as strong as the athletes competing in it.

The 2026 tournament demonstrated that African netball has the talent. Uganda and South Africa produced a final worthy of continental status. Malawi returned to the podium. Namibia reached the World Cup pathway. Kenya hosted a major international event. Ten women’s teams gathered in Nairobi.

Those are substantial positives.

But the tournament also demonstrated that African netball needs institutional growth to match its sporting growth.

The credibility of the sport depends on clear regulations, stable competition formats, effective communication and trust between the continental federation, World Netball and national associations.

Nairobi’s final verdict

The 2026 Africa Netball Cup leaves African netball with both encouragement and homework.

Uganda leave Nairobi as African champions after defeating the defending champions. South Africa leave knowing that their continental dominance is being challenged. Malawi leave with bronze and a World Cup place.

Namibia also leave with a ticket to Sydney. Kenya leave with valuable hosting experience and a reminder of the competitiveness of the continent’s middle tier.

And Africa Netball leaves with an important administrative lesson.

The standard of play is rising. The administration must rise with it.

Nairobi showed that African netball has the players, the rivalries, the passion and the audience to build a stronger continental product. The next step is to create structures worthy of that talent.

If the sport can combine better governance with increased investment, wider participation and more regular international competition, the Africa Netball Cup can become not merely a tournament that determines an African champion, but one of the principal engines for the development of netball across the continent.

For Malawi in particular, the bronze medal should be seen as a beginning. The Queens have earned their place on the podium and a route to Sydney 2027.

The challenge now is to turn that achievement into a sustained programme capable of taking Malawi — and African netball generally — another level higher.