South Africa tavern’s mass shooting claims 17 lives, injuries 15

JOHANNESBURG–(MaraviPost)-The South African police has launched a major manhunt after 17 people were killed and 15 others wounded when gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire inside a tavern in Gauteng province.

In a statement just released, the police said the mass shooting happened at around 21:30 on Saturday, 26 September 2026, at a tavern in Extension 3, Wedela, in the West Rand District.

According to Gauteng police, eight unidentified armed men arrived at the tavern while patrons were drinking inside and outside.

The suspects first opened fire on those outside, then entered the tavern and continued shooting indiscriminately at patrons inside.

Police said the attackers also robbed some of the victims, taking their cellphones, before fleeing the scene in two unidentified vehicles. Two vehicles were set alight during the attack.

Emergency Medical Services declared 17 victims – 13 males and four females – dead at the scene. Fifteen other patrons sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Gauteng police have mobilised a team of detectives and other specialised units to trace and apprehend the suspects,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

The police added that they have opened 17 counts of murder, 15 counts of attempted murder and two counts of malicious damage to property.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

The latest shooting adds to a string of deadly tavern attacks that have plagued South Africa in recent years, raising fresh concerns over violent crime and the proliferation of illegal high-calibre firearms.

The authorities have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the nearest police station.

Below is the full statement:

[GAUTENG POLICE LAUNCH MANHUNT AFTER 17 PEOPLE KILLED IN WEDELA TAVERN SHOOTING]

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for eight unidentified armed men following a deadly shooting at a tavern in Extension 3, Wedela, West Rand District, on Saturday, 26 September 2026, at approximately 21:30.

It is alleged that patrons were drinking inside and outside the tavern when the suspects arrived and opened fire on those outside. The suspects then entered the tavern and continued shooting at patrons inside. The suspects were reportedly armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols. They allegedly searched some patrons and took their cellphones before fleeing the scene in two unidentified motor vehicles. Two vehicles were also set alight during the incident.

A total of 17 people, comprising 13 males and four females, were shot and killed during the incident. Emergency Medical Services declared all 17 victims dead at the scene. Fifteen other victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to medical facilities for further medical treatment.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Gauteng police have mobilised a team of detectives and other specialised units to trace and apprehend the suspects.

Police have opened 17 counts of murder, 15 counts of attempted murder and two counts of malicious damage to property.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the police.