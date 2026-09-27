“Current international order failing to deliver for developing countries”- Hichilema at UNGA81

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has told the United Nations General Assembly that the global system must not protect the interests of the powerful at the expense of the vulnerable, warning that trust among nations is collapsing because international promises are not being honoured.

Addressing the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in a message read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe, SC, MP, President Hichilema said the current international order is failing to deliver for developing countries.

“Trust means that the global system must not protect the interests of the powerful, at the expense of the vulnerable,” President Hichilema said.

“Trust means that the founding principles of the United Nations Charter must be respected. Trust means that international agreements must be honoured. Trust means that development commitments must be financed. Trust means that the voices of developing countries matter, in word and in deed.”

Speaking under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All,” President Hichilema said the world is undergoing profound transformation driven by technology, climate change, geopolitical competition and conflicts, yet developing countries are confronted by a financing system that does not respond to their needs.

“We cannot continue to adopt ambitious commitments while developing countries struggle to finance their implementation,” he said.

The Zambian President said sustainable development cannot be achieved while high borrowing costs, limited fiscal space and heavy debt-servicing obligations consume resources meant for climate action, health, education and infrastructure.

“We cannot expect countries to deliver more for their people while resources available are increasingly consumed by the cost of debt. This is not sustainable,” he said.

President Hichilema said Zambia has undertaken significant fiscal reforms and made progress in restructuring its debt to restore macroeconomic stability, while strengthening domestic resource mobilisation by expanding the tax base, modernising tax administration and combating illicit financial flows.

“We cannot continue to lose resources essential to Africa’s transformation while being asked to mobilize greater financing for development. Africa’s resources must work for Africa’s development,” he said.

He called for greater access to affordable and long-term development finance, increased climate finance for adaptation and resilience, innovative financing mechanisms, and stronger international cooperation on transparency, beneficial ownership, asset recovery and tax justice through the UN Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.

On multilateral reform, President Hichilema said the UN remains indispensable but must evolve to reflect today’s geopolitical and economic realities.

“Zambia therefore supports meaningful UN reform, particularly of the Security Council, including permanent African representation in line with the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration,” he said.

He welcomed the UN80 Initiative as an opportunity to build a more effective and equitable UN, but cautioned against reforms that weaken mandates, and urged member states to ringfence core funding for UN programmes amid declining official development assistance.

President Hichilema also used the address to reaffirm that Zambia is peaceful and stable following the 13th August 2026 general elections, dismissing any portrayal of the country as unstable.

“Zambia is not at war. Zambia is a peaceful, stable and sovereign nation… Zambia is at peace, Zambia is open for partnership, and Zambia is ready to grow,” he said, inviting investment under the Grow Zambia Agenda.

The General Debate of UNGA81 is being held from 22nd to 28th September 2026 at UN Headquarters in New York.