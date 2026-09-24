Iran Warns War could spread; warns neighbours over flight curbs

By Burnett Munthali

TEHRAN — (MaraviPost) — Iran has warned that the conflict with the United States and Israel could expand beyond the Middle East if Washington or Tel Aviv launches further attacks, while Tehran says it remains open to negotiations to end the nearly seven-month war.

The latest developments were reported by Al Jazeera in its live coverage on Thursday, September 24, 2026, as Iranian officials issued fresh warnings over the Strait of Hormuz and the wider regional consequences of the conflict.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Iran would continue to exercise control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned that the strategic waterway would not simply return to its pre-war status.

Safavi also said Iran and Oman had reached an understanding on a mechanism for managing the strait, but claimed the United States had obstructed the arrangement. Iran has separately linked the reopening of the waterway to a reduction in US military pressure and the lifting of restrictions on Iranian ports.

The warnings came after Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran had given the United States a five-day deadline to meet its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to Al Jazeera’s latest live updates.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, said Tehran remained prepared for dialogue but rejected negotiations conducted under what he described as threats and military pressure.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, meanwhile, said reaching an agreement with Iran would require sustained diplomatic efforts while maintaining that Washington had military options available.

The diplomatic efforts have focused heavily on the Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy route. Iran has previously indicated that it could reopen the waterway if Washington reduces military pressure and lifts its blockade of Iranian ports.

Oil prices rose by more than 2 percent on Thursday amid uncertainty over the prospects for a US-Iran agreement, with investors closely monitoring developments around the conflict and the waterway.

Meanwhile, preliminary shipping data cited by Reuters showed that 10 commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, up from seven the previous day but still below the 10-day average of about 17 vessels.

The latest developments come after US and Iranian representatives held mediated discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, with Tehran tying progress to issues including the lifting of blockades and the release of frozen Iranian assets.

Iran warns neighbours over flight curbs

By Burnett Munthali

TEHRAN — (MaraviPost) — Iran has threatened retaliatory measures against neighbouring countries that enforce new United States sanctions targeting Iranian airlines, raising concerns about further disruption to air travel across the Middle East.

The development was reported by Al Jazeera on Thursday, September 24, 2026, as Iranian carriers cancelled international services following US measures aimed at restricting the country’s aviation industry and limiting its access to foreign airports and aviation services.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, Mohsen Rezaei, warned countries in the region against cooperating with Washington’s restrictions, saying Tehran would respond to governments that participate in what he described as the US campaign against Iran.

Rezaei said airports in countries cooperating with the sanctions could eventually be prevented from operating flights to Iran, although he did not specify whether Tehran would respond through diplomatic, economic or military measures.

The warning followed the suspension of Iranian flights by Azerbaijan and Georgia. Iranian flights to Baghdad and Muscat have also been halted, while some connections with Türkiye and China continue despite cancellations on several routes.

The United States has expanded sanctions against Iran’s aviation sector, targeting Iranian airlines as well as foreign companies and intermediaries accused of helping them operate. Washington has also warned aviation businesses that providing services such as fuel, landing facilities and ticketing to sanctioned Iranian carriers could expose them to US penalties.

Iran does not have legal authority to determine whether airports in neighbouring sovereign states accept its aircraft. However, the dispute could create financial and operational pressures for companies providing services to Iranian airlines.

The aviation disruption comes after months of wider conflict in the region. During earlier phases of the war, missile and drone attacks led several Gulf countries to temporarily close or restrict their airspace, disrupting international flights and forcing airlines to gradually rebuild their schedules.

Aviation analyst Wolfgang Pusztai told Al Jazeera that he considered an Iranian attack on regional airports unlikely, arguing that countries such as Türkiye, Pakistan and China could continue maintaining aviation links with Iran.

The immediate consequences are already being felt by Iranian passengers. Aviation analytics company Cirium estimated that international flight capacity from Iran was 49 percent lower in August 2026 than a year earlier, while further cancellations have pushed some travellers towards land routes through countries including Türkiye and Armenia.

The disruption could also affect tourism, aviation employment and hospitality businesses. Passenger traffic at major regional hubs, including Dubai International Airport, has already been affected by the broader conflict.

Analysts cited by Al Jazeera say the aviation restrictions may increase Iran’s international isolation and create visible pressure on travellers and businesses, although the measures alone are not expected to determine Tehran’s wider policy toward the conflict.