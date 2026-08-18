Iran signals readiness for possible US ground offensive

TEHRAN-(MaraviPost)-Iran has signalled a possible shift towards a more offensive military posture as tensions with the United States intensify following the expiry of a 60-day memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian officials have warned that the country is prepared to respond to any US ground operation, amid an escalating dispute over control of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, head of the political bureau of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iranian forces were ready to take whatever measures were necessary to defend the country.

He indicated that Iran’s military response could move beyond defence, warning of possible “strategic surprises” without providing specific details.

The tougher rhetoric follows comments by US President Donald Trump that the Strait of Hormuz could soon come under US control.

Iran has rejected the suggestion and maintained that the waterway will remain under its sovereignty.

Iranian military officials have also warned that US and allied infrastructure could become targets if Washington attacks Iranian civilian infrastructure.

The developments come as diplomatic efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remain stalled, raising concerns about a wider regional escalation and potential disruption to global energy supplies.