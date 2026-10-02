Friday, 2 Oct 2026

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Wicknell Chivayo, wife Lucy to be buried together

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MaraviPost

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-The family of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has confirmed that he and his wife, Lucy, will be buried at the same cemetery.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo said Lucy’s relatives had agreed to the burial arrangement after discussions between the two families.

The announcement was made on Friday, October 2, as preparations for the couple’s funeral continued.

Chivayo’s lawyer, Wilson Manase of Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners, also spoke about the businessman’s death, saying he was deeply hurt by the loss.

Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, was widely known in Zimbabwe for his business activities and charitable contributions.

His death has attracted messages of condolence from people across Zimbabwe and beyond.

Meanwhile, relatives, friends and church members have continued gathering at the Chivayo family home as preparations for the burial take shape.

The families are now focusing on giving Wicknell and Lucy a final farewell together.

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