Malawi renowned Prophet Justice Hara to celebrate birthday with books launch

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s renowned prophetic preacher and widely celebrated “Game Changer,” Senior Prophet Justice Hara, will celebrate his birthday on October 14, 2026, at the Pearl Convention Center in Lilongwe by launching four new books.

Following last year’s impressive launch of five publications on his birthday, this upcoming event shows his ongoing commitment to sharing knowledge, faith, and personal reflections beyond the pulpit.

‎

‎Prophet Hara’s passion for authorship traces back to his secondary school days, reflecting a lifelong dedication to the written word.

Recognized for his humility and focus on service over personal recognition, those around him commend his efforts to preserve his ministry’s teachings and make them widely accessible to readers.

‎

‎Prophet Hara told The Maravi Post that the books represent part of a journey that began many years ago and which has continued alongside his ministry.

‎

‎“I started writing these books when I was still in secondary school. What we are seeing today is the result of many years of writing, learning, experience and commitment.

“Some of my Books were revelations and visions i received when i was at the University, My desire is that these books should not simply sit on people’s shelves, but should speak to people, inspire them and help them in their journey in life,” said Prophet Hara.

‎

‎The combined birthday celebration and book launch will bring together church members, followers, fellow ministers, civil society representatives, and friends.

The occasion promises to be an inspiring gathering that honors faith, literature, and Prophet Hara’s enduring journey of spiritual leadership.