Invest Qatar, Aurion Capital and LG NOVA engage to advance technology investments and venture building in Qatar

NEW YORK, USA, 02 October 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, today announced a strategic engagement with Aurion Capital, a global investment group, and LG NOVA, the Silicon Valley–based North America Innovation Centre for LG Electronics. This engagement aims to explore opportunities to scale regional investments and support the commercialisation of emerging technologies and business ventures to strengthen Qatar’s position as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and high-growth ventures.

Announced during the special edition of the Qatar Economic Forum Powered by Bloomberg, held on the sidelines of the 2026 United Nations General Assembly in New York, a new Memorandum of Understanding among the parties establishes a framework to explore collaboration across shared priorities, including targeted innovation programmes and scale-up support in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, financial technologies (FinTech), digital infrastructure, sports, media and entertainment.

Additionally, a new hub in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), serving as a regional platform for LG NOVA-affiliated technologies and ventures, is anticipated to support the expansion of advanced technology solutions, foster collaboration between innovators, investors and industry partners and enable high-potential companies to scale across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “This strategic collaboration reflects the multilateral strength of Qatar’s value proposition. Our world-class research and development (R&D) ecosystem, robust talent pipeline and pro-business regulatory environment position Qatar as an ideal platform to test, deploy and commercialise advanced technologies. Coupled with our strategic location and future-ready digital infrastructure, Qatar offers international investors a gateway to the MENA region and a natural pathway for sustainable regional expansion.”

“At Aurion Capital, we believe the future of innovation will be built through stronger connections between global markets and ecosystems, stated Ali Diallo, Founding CEO of Aurion Capital. Our mission is to mobilize capital and strategic resources across America, Asia, the Gulf and emerging markets to create enduring economic value and accelerate the growth of transformative technologies. Qatar’s ambition, investment ecosystem, and strategic position between East and West make it one of the world’s most compelling destinations for innovation-led growth. Together with Invest Qatar and LG NOVA, we look forward to building a platform that helps scale world-class companies, unlock new investment opportunities, and strengthen the flow of innovation across regions.”

“The next technology evolution, driven by AI, is creating extensive opportunities for new business and industry growth, across all sectors. By exploring these new opportunities with Invest Qatar and Aurion Capital we’re strengthening our capabilities to build meaningful businesses that will shape our future,” stated Sokwoo Rhee, EVP of Corporate Innovation for LG Electronics and Head of LG NOVA. “Our innovation process brings collaborators together to create impactful change, and by working with Invest Qatar, spearheaded by Aurion Capital, we’ll be able to connect our ecosystems across the world.”

Through this engagement, Invest Qatar will work closely with Aurion Capital and LG NOVA to plan and design innovation-led programmes in collaboration with key national stakeholders. It will also provide tailored facilitation and advisory support to Aurion Capital and LG NOVA-affiliated companies seeking to establish or expand operations in Qatar.

Aurion Capital and LG NOVA may explore potential deployment of their global innovation capabilities and investment platforms to strengthen technology testing, localisation and commercialisation capabilities within Qatar.

This objectives of this collaboration further cement Qatar’s position as a regional hub for research, development and innovation in advanced technologies, attracting high-quality private-sector investment in priority sectors identified under NDS3 and contributing to long-term economic diversification.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Aurion Qatar

About Invest Qatar

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to accelerate Qatar’s economic diversification and global competitiveness by proactively attracting targeted investment, developing priority economic clusters, and delivering an exceptional end-to-end investor experience.

As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, supporting their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.

For more information, please visit www.invest.qa

@InvestQatar | #InvestQatar

About LG NOVA

LG NOVA is a venture-building platform focused on delivering new experiences powered by AI, built from collaboration with innovators across the ecosystem. LG NOVA is based in Santa Clara, Calif, with a branch office in Morgantown, WVa. The center’s mission is to fuel innovation for LG and its partners by creating and launching new AI-first ventures to become the next growth engine for LG. Learn more about LG NOVA at www.lgnova.com.

LG NOVA is the North America Innovation Center for LG Electronics, a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors and automotive components. LG Electronics is a part of LG Corporation, South Korea’s fourth largest industrial conglomerate. Learn more about LG Electronics at www.lg.com.

About Aurion Capital

Aurion Capital is an American investment group focused on scaling high-growth companies, strategic industries, and critical infrastructure across the United States and global markets. The Group operates a multi-strategy investment strategy, deploying capital and resources across venture capital, private equity infrastructure, and venture studio innovation through its specialized business units.

Aurion integrates investment management, strategic collaborations, venture building, and public-private partnerships to connect capital, technology, industry, and global markets. Its investment platforms span key sectors including TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecom), healthcare, sports and entertainment, critical minerals, and energy and power with a pipeline of industrial projects representing more than 2 GW of generation capacity.Aurion Capital is the parent company of NovaWave Capital, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on artificial intelligence, with $100 million in assets under management, that is supported by corporate investors and government partners, including LG Electronics and the U.S. states of West Virginia, Arizona, and Nevada. Aurion Capital also serves as General Partner to BYL Ventures, a Los Angeles-based venture capital fund with $ 70 million in assets under management.

Media Contact:

Amy Minnie

African Media Agency (AMA)

amy@africanmediaagency.com

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