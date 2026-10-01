MHC sponsors PR Conference, lauds Strategic Comms

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) on Wednesday sponsored the opening cocktail reception for the 2026 Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) Annual General Meeting, reaffirming its commitment to strategic communication, transparency, and sustainable urban development across the country.

​Speaking during the opening ceremony, MHC Chief Executive Officer Bob Chimkango highlighted the natural alignment between housing development and public relations, emphasizing that building modern communities requires trust, clear stakeholder dialogue, and effective public engagement.

​”Housing and urban development are not merely about bricks and mortar; they are deeply rooted in people and community,” said Chimkango, adding;

“No major national transformation can succeed without clear, transparent communication. Our partnership with PRSM reflects our commitment to fostering strong media relations and driving conversations around modern, sustainable urban living.”

​The MHC CEO further shared key updates on the corporation’s ongoing urban renewal agenda, citing the redevelopment of the Malangalanga Staff Quarters in Area 1, Lilongwe, as a model for future national housing initiatives.

​Following unanimous endorsements from local property owners, civic leaders, ward councillors, and the area’s Member of Parliament, Chimkango said MHC is transforming the legacy quarters into a modern, safe, and affordable residential estate.

He said the master plan includes comprehensive infrastructure upgrades—such as improved road networks, modern drainage, street lighting, and dedicated green spaces—while creating local employment opportunities during construction and ongoing maintenance.

​Call for Public Support on Commercial Operations

​Highlighting the Corporation’s mandate to operate efficiently as a commercial entity, Chimkango appealed to public relations professionals and media institutions to assist in framing MHC’s tenant enforcement measures in terms of business accountability.

​He noted that long-overdue rent defaults, non-compliance, and unauthorized subletting directly hinder the Corporation’s ability to maintain existing properties and fund new housing projects.

​”To renovate dilapidated houses and build new estates for Malawians, MHC must operate with financial discipline,” Chimkango stressed.

“Enforcing tenant obligations and addressing long-standing defaults is simple business logic. We look to our partners in the media and PR industry to help amplify the message that responsible tenancy is vital for sustainable national development.”

​MHC reiterated its commitment to executing its national housing master plans with speed, accountability, and complete operational transparency.