Death rejects her: Christa Pike survives double lethal injection

In a shocking and sorrowful twist that has left the whole world in tears, Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike is still alive after receiving not one but TWO lethal injections during her scheduled execution, according to reports by BBC and a court filing by her defence team.

According to her lawyers in an emergency motion filed while the execution was underway, which was reported by the BBC, Pike has been rushed to hospital for life-saving measures after the execution failed.

The filing states: “Ms Pike has lost consciousness and still has a heartbeat and is audibly snoring.”

One of Pike’s solicitors informed the BBC that she was “being provided life-saving measures” after the two injections were administered, BBC reports indicate.

If death itself has refused to take her after two injections, doesn’t it mean the death penalty has failed?

Shouldn’t she be forgiven and set free? Pike has now become the 6th US lethal injection survivor in American history.

Pike, now 50, was just 18 years old when she committed the crime that landed her on death row three decades ago.

She was a mentally ill kid, diagnosed later with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, a child who suffered childhood sexual abuse that was never properly considered during her sentencing.

In her own painful words contained in her clemency application obtained by this publication, Pike said: “I was a mentally ill 18-year-old kid. It took me numerous years to even realise the gravity of what I’d done.”

According to court records, the execution had already been postponed on Wednesday as the court needed time to assess whether her claims of childhood sexual abuse were adequately examined.

Even the three liberal Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, with Justice Sotomayor writing that it clears the way for the execution to happen “before her still-pending legal challenges to her conviction can be properly considered,” according to the Supreme Court ruling.

Tennessee is trying to execute a woman for the first time in 200 years, but God has intervened twice.

Research reveals that in the US, there have been notable lethal injection survivors before Pike.

Christa Pike (Tennessee, 2026) survived two doses during a botched execution before state officials halted the procedure.

Others include Thomas Creech (Idaho, 2024) who survived after medical staff failed to insert an IV line, Doyle Hamm (Alabama, 2018), Romell Broom (Ohio, 2009), Alva Campbell (Ohio, 2017), and Alan Miller and Kenneth Smith (Alabama, 2022).

When two lethal injections fail to kill a human being who is already remorseful, who has spent 30 years in prison reflecting, is it not a divine sign that she deserves a second chance?

We are pleading with the State of Tennessee and Governor to halt this execution and grant Christa Pike a pardon. If the injection has failed, let mercy prevail. Let her live.