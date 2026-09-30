Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo reportedly dies in a plane crash

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Unverified reports on social media have linked the aircraft crash to have killed Zimbabwe billionaire businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

However, Zimbabwe Police have not confirmed ownership.

According to Zimlive and renowned journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says Chivayo has died in a plane crash.

Chin’ono added that Marondera is where Chivayo’s in-laws live.

It is believed he was visiting them when the accident happened.

According to verified information, a light aircraft carrying six people crashed in Marondera, east of Harare, on Wednesday evening, Zimbabwean police have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the crash occurred at around 1700 local time in the Marondera Rural area.

“The ZRP confirms a plane crash in Marondera Rural area at 1700 hours, this evening. The aircraft had 6 occupants,” police said.

Officers are on the scene and investigations are underway. The condition of those on board and the cause of the crash are not yet known.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana confirmed the development.

“OFFICIAL

GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS FATAL HELICOPTER CRASH

“The Government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots.

“Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will confirm the names of the victims in due course.

“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, and their friends during this difficult time.”