High Court sustains Gangata’s Lilongwe City Mtandire-Mtsiriza Constituency victory

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court has stayed proceedings in the election petition challenging Sports Minister Alfred Gangata’s parliamentary victory in Lilongwe City Mtandire-Mtsiriza Constituency, pending determination of his appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

This means, Gangata who is also the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Region Vice President remains the legitimate winner of the constituency

The ruling follows petition which was filed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate George Zulu, who is challenging Gangata’s victory in the September 16, 2025 General Election.

Gangata’s lawyer Khumbo Soko Lawyer has confirmed the development saying that the hearing of the petition awaits the determination by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Gangata has appealed against the High Court ruling that allowed the petition to proceed and wants the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal to set aside implementation of that decision until the appeal is determined.