Younos Karim secures court relief as Malawi’s Kuwait Ambassador

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s diplomatic mission in Kuwait has become the centre of a legal dispute after Ambassador Younos Abdul Karim obtained an interim order from the Industrial Relations Court in Blantyre challenging the manner in which his recall from Kuwait is being handled.

According to local media reports, the court order follows a government letter dated 14 September 2026 directing Karim to return from Kuwait by 30 September 2026 and hand over Head of Mission functions.

The interim order provides that Karim shall be treated by the respondents — the Attorney General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chief Secretary — and the Embassy of Malawi in Kuwait as a serving ambassador while the matter is before the court.

The legal action comes against the backdrop of a series of changes surrounding Malawi’s diplomatic representation in Kuwait.

On 14 May 2026, the government appointed Karim as Malawi’s ambassador to Kuwait, before subsequently designating Alison Liwanda for the position.

However, on 31 August 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reportedly informed Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Liwanda’s appointment as ambassador-designate had been withdrawn and that Karim remained Malawi’s ambassador.

Karim was nevertheless later recalled, with the government requiring him to return to Malawi and hand over the functions of Head of Mission.

The development prompted Karim to seek the intervention of the Industrial Relations Court over his employment and diplomatic status.

The dispute has also unfolded as Karim’s diplomatic tour in Kuwait approaches its end.

Kuwait’s Al Rai newspaper reported on 24 September 2026 that the African diplomatic corps in Kuwait held a farewell ceremony for Karim in connection with the end of his assignment.

The report said Karim had served in Kuwait for four years and five months.

The official Malawi Embassy in Kuwait website records that Karim presented his credentials to Kuwait’s Crown Prince and Deputy Amir on 18 May 2022, accrediting him as Malawi’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kuwait.

The embassy currently lists Alison Edson Liwanda as Deputy Ambassador.

The Industrial Relations Court is the specialised Malawian court with original jurisdiction over employment and labour disputes, with its principal registry located in Blantyre.

The interim order now places Karim’s immediate diplomatic and employment status before the court as the wider dispute over Malawi’s representation in Kuwait continues.