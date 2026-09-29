Former TV journalist Edward Kijanangoma Crowned King of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom

KAMPALA-(Maravi Post)-Former television news anchor Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma has been crowned the new King of Uganda’s Tooro Kingdom, bringing a succession dispute over the throne to a new stage.

According to BBC Focus on Africa, the 56-year-old Kijanangoma was formally crowned King Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I after being selected by a 21-member committee of the royal Babiito clan.

Kijanangoma succeeds King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died in August at the age of 34 after receiving cancer treatment.

Oyo had ruled Tooro for 31 years after becoming king in 1995 at the age of three.

His death triggered a succession dispute after members of the royal family said he had left behind a young son who was named as his successor in a will.

The child has never been publicly identified and was not recognised by the Babiito succession committee, which ultimately selected Kijanangoma.

Queen Best Kemigisa, the late king’s mother, has argued that Oyo’s alleged will should have been respected.

The Babiito leadership, however, maintained that the selection of Kijanangoma followed the customs and traditions of the Tooro Kingdom.

Kijanangoma is a cousin of the late King Oyo, with both tracing their lineage to King George David Matthew Kamurasi Rukidi III, who ruled Tooro from 1928 to 1965.

Before entering the royal spotlight, Kijanangoma spent more than two decades working as a journalist, news anchor and editor at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.

His transition from television journalism to the throne has attracted significant attention in Uganda and beyond.

The coronation featured traditional rituals that began around midnight, including a ceremonial walk to Karuziika Royal Palace and a symbolic mock battle representing the challenges associated with kingship.

Kijanangoma also took part in traditional rites before receiving the royal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I.

Uganda’s traditional kingdoms do not exercise formal political authority, but they remain important cultural institutions with significant influence over identity, heritage and community life.

Tooro is one of Uganda’s four officially recognised historical kingdoms.

President Yoweri Museveni attended the coronation ceremony, while the new king has pledged to protect Tooro’s cultural heritage and work with the people of the kingdom.

Kijanangoma has also called for unity and cooperation as he begins his reign.

His coronation now places him at the centre of both a historic royal transition and an unresolved debate over the succession of his predecessor.

The controversy surrounding the late King Oyo’s alleged son remains an important issue within the royal family, even as Kijanangoma assumes the throne.

For now, the new monarch begins his reign with the backing of the Babiito succession committee and the wider Tooro Kingdom structures that endorsed his selection.