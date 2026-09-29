Lilongwe building bends, raising safety concerns

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A partly constructed building in Lilongwe’s CCDC residential area has raised concerns about construction quality and structural safety after appearing to show visible bending or deformation, while work at the site has seemingly remained inactive for several weeks.

The MaraviPost observed the structure and noted what appears to be a noticeable distortion in part of the building, raising questions about whether it requires an urgent professional structural assessment before construction resumes.

The apparent bending should not, however, be presented as conclusive evidence that the building is structurally unsound or that poor workmanship is responsible.

Only a qualified structural engineer can determine the cause of the deformation and establish whether the structure poses an actual safety or collapse risk.

But a building that appears to be bending during construction deserves attention.

The immediate question should not be who is to blame.

The immediate question should be whether the structure is safe.

If the apparent deformation is confirmed, professionals would need to establish what caused it and whether corrective measures are required.

Was the building designed correctly?

Were the foundations properly constructed?

Were approved architectural and structural drawings followed?

Were appropriate construction materials used?

Was the work undertaken by qualified professionals?

Was construction properly supervised and inspected?

These questions are important because structural problems identified during construction provide an opportunity for intervention before a building is occupied.

Waiting until visible movement becomes a major structural failure would be an unnecessarily dangerous approach to public safety.

The concern also comes at a time when Malawi is strengthening regulation of its construction industry.

The Construction Industry Regulatory Authority (CIRA), established under the Construction Industry Act No. 28 of 2025, has a mandate covering registration, licensing, compliance and enforcement within the construction sector.

CIRA has announced mandatory compliance requirements involving registration and licensing, project delivery standards, technical and quality audits and infrastructure asset audits. The authority has also warned that non-compliance can attract enforcement measures.

The strengthened regulatory framework provides an opportunity for authorities to ensure that construction projects meet the required professional and safety standards before buildings are completed and occupied.

The CCDC structure therefore presents a wider question for Malawi’s rapidly developing urban centres.

Are buildings being designed, constructed and supervised to the standards required to protect the people who will eventually live or work in them?

As Lilongwe expands, new residential, commercial and institutional structures are appearing across the city.

That development is necessary.

But urban growth should not be measured only by the number of buildings being constructed.

It should also be measured by the quality, safety, durability and sustainability of those buildings.

Construction involves more than concrete, bricks, steel and roofing materials.

It requires proper planning, competent design, suitable materials, skilled workmanship, professional supervision and effective inspection at different stages of a project.

Weakness in any part of that chain can potentially create problems that become more expensive and more difficult to correct later.

For that reason, the apparent condition of the CCDC building deserves a professional explanation.

If an engineering assessment establishes that the apparent bending is harmless or related to a temporary construction condition, that finding would provide reassurance to the surrounding community.

If a structural problem is identified, early intervention could help prevent a more serious failure.

The responsible approach is therefore neither to dismiss the concern nor to predict a collapse without technical evidence.

It is to inspect, establish the facts and take appropriate action.

The building may eventually be completed and become a safe and useful property.

But its current condition offers Malawi an important reminder: construction quality should be treated as a public-safety issue, not merely a matter of appearance.

Malawi needs buildings that do more than stand—they must be properly designed, professionally constructed, adequately supervised and built to last.