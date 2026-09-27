Discpline, yes! But vulgarity on the tongue

By Victor Ogotomelli Ntaukira

Every morning and evening in towns and cities across Malawi, a familiar sight captures public attention: groups of officers from the Malawi Prison Service, Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Defence Force jogging through the streets as part of their physical training.

Dressed in distinctive uniforms, marching in rhythm and demonstrating physical fitness, these security officers symbolise discipline, strength, patriotism and commitment to national service.

For young people, these officers are role models. Boys and girls admire them and dream of one day wearing the same uniform. Parents point at them with pride and communities look to them as protectors of peace and order.

During these joggings, the officers chant together. Chants serve several purposes in military-style exercises. They build a sense of belonging and collective identity which reminds them that they are working as a team.

They also help maintain a steady pace while running and making movement more organised. They reinforce obedience, attentiveness and discipline when responding to a leader’s call. Singing while exercising also helps military officers regulate their breathing.

Mtaukira

Unfortunately, the habit of using sexually suggestive songs and vulgar language during their jogging exercises is greatly disturbing.

As these officers run through residential areas, markets and school zones, they usually chant songs laden with insults, sexual connotations and offensive language.

Thus, the sight of them brings great discomfort to many onlookers. Mothers carrying babies, school children walking to/from home and elderly citizens are forced to listen to words that should never be uttered in public.

The most worrying part is the effect this behaviour has on children. Children naturally mimic what they see and hear from authority figures.

After watching these jogging officers, children begin repeating the same obscene songs while playing with their peers. Some do not even understand the meaning of the words they are singing, yet the damage is already done.

Vulgar language becomes normalised and public indecency becomes accepted in society.

But how can institutions responsible for enforcing discipline and order appear to promote indiscipline and disorder in public? The Malawi Police arrests citizens for disorderly conduct and offensive behaviour.

The MDF represents national honour and professionalism. The Malawi Prison is expected to reform offenders and promote moral discipline.

However, when these same respected institutions openly use vulgar language in public spaces, they risk modelling indiscipline and sending a message that using such language in pubic is acceptable.

Malawi prides itself of being a God-fearing nation. But where is the God-fearing spirit when our men and women in uniform utter in public words that God himself would not condone?

Public servants, especially those in uniform, must help preserve moral values rather than weaken them. Communities should feel safe and inspired, not embarrassed, when security officers pass through their neighbourhoods.

Leadership within these institutions must therefore take urgent action. Commanders and supervisors should prohibit any language that degrades public decency or violates standards of conduct.

Officers should instead be encouraged to sing patriotic, motivational, or educational songs that promote unity, courage, discipline and national pride.

Security institutions are pillars of national order. Their conduct, both on and off duty, shapes the moral direction of society. Their uniforms should therefore command respect, not only because of authority, but also because of exemplary behaviour.

MDF and Police Officers

Imagine the positive impact if children heard songs about hard work, loyalty, courage, sacrifice, patriotism, fighting crime, respecting women and elders, or serving the nation. Such messages would reinforce social values and strengthen communities, instead of corrupting young minds.

The public also has a role to play. Citizens must not remain silent when the behaviour from respected institutions begins to erode social values. Constructive criticism is not hatred towards security officers, rather, it is a call for professionalism.

Malawi deserves security officers whose words inspire confidence, not discomfort. When officers use vulgar language, they undermine the discipline and national pride they are meant to uphold.

Military discipline is measured not only by physical endurance or marching in unison but by character, conduct and respect for the public. It is high time our security officers demonstrated discipline not only in their feet, but also in their tongues.

About the Author: The author is a freelance writer