UTM leader Kabambe’s Open Letter to Mutharika on power outages, forex crisis, corruption, human trafficking, money laundering

An Open Letter to His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika

Your Excellency,

Please accept my warm regards and best wishes for your good health.

I write in the sincere hope that this letter reaches you in the spirit in which it is intended: not as an attack, but as an appeal made out of concern for Malawi and for the legacy you have worked so hard to build. I would have preferred to speak with you in person. However, I fear that circumstances – and those who may not welcome an honest conversation – could make that difficult.

Your Excellency, I have long believed you to be a good man. That is why I feel compelled to speak plainly. I am deeply concerned that a small number of people around you may be acting in ways that threaten the reputation of your leadership and the Mutharika name. Serious allegations have been raised concerning corruption, money laundering, human trafficking, public procurement, members of the Cabinet, and the judiciary. These matters demand careful, independent investigation – not silence, intimidation, or political spin.

When people raise concerns about wrongdoing, they should not automatically be branded enemies of you or your administration. That kind of narrative serves no one except those who may wish to hide their own conduct. Malawians deserve to be heard. Many call you “Adadi” with affection because of the kindness and grace they have seen in you over the years. Their concerns should not be dismissed or used against them.

Your Excellency, I respectfully urge you to act decisively. Ensure that allegations are investigated impartially, whoever they may implicate. No individual should be above the law, and no office should be used to shield wrongdoing. The three arms of government must be protected, not weakened by allegations of misconduct or by efforts to silence those who speak out.

Malawians are facing serious hardships: shortages of fuel and gas, unreliable electricity, foreign-exchange pressures, and the rising cost of daily life. They also need reassurance that corruption and human trafficking will be confronted with resolve. Please speak directly to the nation. Acknowledge these challenges, explain what is being done, and demonstrate through action that those responsible will be held accountable.

I know that speaking openly may bring attacks or accusations. Still, the truth must be spoken – with care, fairness, and courage. Malawi is greater than any one person, party, or administration. Its laws, institutions, and people must come before the interests of those who would exploit them. The legacy you and your brother have built should not be put at risk by the actions of others.

Your Excellency, I wish you well. I hope this letter reaches you through the hands of a well-meaning Malawian and is received as an appeal to protect the country and the legacy you hold dear. The truth, pursued with integrity, can help set us free.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Dalitso Kabambe

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