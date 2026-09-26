The Maravi Post Week in Review: Chikangawa inquiry, Queens, Flames headline Malawi’s news

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s national conversation between September 20 and September 26, 2026, was dominated by developments ranging from the continuing Chikangawa plane crash inquiry and major legal proceedings to digital identity reforms, national security and an eventful week for Malawian sport.

The week also brought contrasting emotions in sport, with the Malawi Queens securing qualification for the 2027 Netball World Cup despite losing their Africa Netball Cup semi-final to South Africa, while the Flames opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2–1 victory over South Sudan in Lilongwe.

The successful rescue of British national Nusrat Jiwa Osman, the Supreme Court ruling involving Norman Chisale and the continuing rollout of the Nzika Digital ID Wallet were among the other developments that attracted national attention.

This week’s Looking Back examines six stories that shaped the national agenda while also reflecting on what they mean for Malawi going forward.

Chikangawa inquiry continues search for answers

The Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating the June 10, 2024 Chikangawa plane crash remained one of the country’s major stories as lawmakers continued hearing evidence from witnesses connected to the disaster and subsequent search-and-rescue operation.

The inquiry is now in its third phase, with the committee working through a revised six-week programme after identifying additional witnesses who could provide information relevant to the search and rescue effort.

Committee chairperson Walter Nyamilandu has said the witness-hearing phase is expected to be completed by October 30, although no definite date has been given for publication of the final report.

Former Malawi Defence Force commander General Paul Valentino Phiri appeared before the committee and called for Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga to appear and explain aspects of the police response during the initial search.

Phiri also made claims concerning the handling of the search operation, including an allegation that the police search was ordered to stop on the evening of June 10.

Those claims form part of evidence before the inquiry and remain subject to consideration alongside accounts from other witnesses.

The committee has also heard evidence concerning telecommunications, aviation authorities, disaster management and other institutions involved in the response.

The latest phase is therefore focusing attention not only on what happened to the aircraft but also on how government institutions coordinated their response after it disappeared.

The inquiry remains an important avenue for establishing a fuller account of the events surrounding the crash that killed former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Malawi Queens qualify for 2027 World Cup despite semi-final defeat

The Malawi Queens produced one of the week’s biggest sporting stories by securing qualification for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

Their qualification was confirmed after World Netball and Africa Netball resolved uncertainty surrounding the African qualification process.

The Queens subsequently reached the semi-finals of the Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi, where they faced regional rivals South Africa on Friday.

South Africa defeated Malawi 62–46 after taking control of the match following a closely contested opening quarter. The teams were level at 14–14 after the first 15 minutes before South Africa moved 29–25 ahead at half-time and extended the advantage in the second half.

The defeat ended Malawi’s hopes of reaching the tournament final.

The Queens, however, remain in contention for a bronze medal and were scheduled to play the loser of the Uganda-Namibia semi-final in the third-place match.

The result means Malawi’s campaign carries both disappointment and achievement: the team missed out on the continental final but secured a place at next year’s global tournament.

The Queens’ qualification ensures Malawi will once again be represented on the world netball stage.

Flames begin AFCON campaign with victory over South Sudan

The Flames provided a major boost to Malawi football by defeating South Sudan 2–1 in their opening Group B match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Babatunde Adepoju put Malawi ahead in the 20th minute before South Sudan equalised early in the second half through Joseph Dhata.

Lloyd Njaliwa restored Malawi’s lead in the 64th minute as the Flames held on to secure all three points.

The victory gave Malawi a winning start to the qualifying campaign and ended a lengthy wait for a competitive victory.

The Football Association of Malawi had identified the South Sudan fixture as an important opening test for Kalisto Pasuwa’s team after the Flames missed out on the 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Malawi will next travel to Angola for their second Group B qualifier.

The result has therefore provided an early lift to the Flames’ qualification campaign, although the group also includes Egypt and Angola and the road to the finals remains demanding.

The week consequently produced contrasting sporting emotions: disappointment for the Queens against South Africa but renewed optimism around the Flames.

Supreme Court ruling closes long-running Chisale asset case

The Supreme Court of Malawi brought a long-running asset case involving Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale to an end.

The court ruled on the legality of the discontinuation of proceedings after the Director of Public Prosecutions decided not to continue with the case.

The judgment placed prosecutorial discretion and the relationship between the courts and the Director of Public Prosecutions at the centre of renewed public discussion.

The case had involved allegations concerning property and assets valued at more than K5 billion.

The Supreme Court decision therefore marked a significant development in a case that had remained before the courts for an extended period.

It also provides an important legal reference point in debates about the powers of prosecutors and the extent to which courts can intervene when the prosecution decides to discontinue proceedings.

Nzika Wallet marks new phase in digital identity

Malawi continued its digital transformation through the rollout of the Nzika Digital ID Wallet.

The National Registration Bureau launched the platform on September 16 alongside reforms removing expiry dates from National Identity Cards.

The Nzika Wallet is intended to give citizens digital access to official credentials and civil-registration documents.

The removal of expiry dates from National IDs also addresses a longstanding practical issue for citizens who previously had to deal with expired identification documents.

The digital system, however, will need to address questions surrounding connectivity, accessibility, data protection and recovery of credentials when citizens lose or replace their mobile phones.

The reform represents a significant development in Malawi’s digital public-service infrastructure.

Its long-term impact will depend on how effectively government institutions, financial institutions, businesses and other service providers integrate digital identity verification into everyday services.

Nusrat Osman rescue puts security under spotlight

The successful rescue of British national Nusrat Jiwa Osman following her abduction in Blantyre remained another major national security story.

Osman was abducted in the Mount Pleasant area of Blantyre on September 11 and was rescued six days later during a police operation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Noel Kayira was wounded during the operation and received medical treatment.

Police investigations subsequently continued into the wider kidnapping network, with several suspects reported killed and others remaining at large.

The operation also highlighted the importance of intelligence gathering and information supplied by members of the public.

Beyond the successful rescue, however, the incident raised wider questions about kidnapping, organised crime, public safety and the capacity of law-enforcement agencies to prevent and respond to such crimes.

The bigger picture

Taken together, the week’s major stories reveal a country dealing simultaneously with questions of accountability, institutional effectiveness, public safety, digital transformation and sporting performance.

The Chikangawa inquiry continues to examine one of Malawi’s most significant national tragedies.

The Queens’ qualification for the 2027 Netball World Cup provides a major sporting achievement despite their semi-final disappointment against South Africa.

The Flames’ victory over South Sudan has given Malawian football supporters renewed encouragement at the beginning of the AFCON qualifying campaign.

The Chisale judgment has added another important chapter to Malawi’s continuing legal debate over prosecutorial powers.

Nzika is opening a new phase in the country’s approach to national identification and digital public services.

The Nusrat Osman rescue has meanwhile kept organised crime and national security firmly in the public spotlight.

One year after the 2025 election, Malawians look ahead with hope

The week also came as Malawi continued to reflect on the first year of the administration elected in September 2025.

The anniversary provides an opportunity for citizens to look back at the government’s first year while also considering the challenges and expectations that lie ahead.

Economic conditions, employment, access to essential services, energy, agriculture, education, governance and institutional performance remain important issues in the national conversation.

The anniversary is therefore not simply about political scorekeeping.

It is also an opportunity for government, opposition parties, civil society and citizens to consider what Malawi needs during the remaining years of the administration.

Many Malawians continue to look ahead with hope for improved livelihoods, stronger public services, greater economic opportunities and tangible development.

Beyond the headlines

The news cycle changes quickly, but the questions raised by major events often remain.

The Chikangawa inquiry continues to search for answers.

The Queens are preparing to compete for a bronze medal after securing their place at the 2027 World Cup.

The Flames have begun their AFCON qualification campaign with three points and renewed confidence.

The Supreme Court ruling has added to Malawi’s body of jurisprudence on prosecutorial powers.

Nzika is beginning a new chapter in digital identity.

And the Nusrat Osman case has highlighted the continuing need for effective national security and intelligence systems.

The week of September 20–26, 2026, therefore offered a mixture of difficult questions, sporting disappointment and achievement, institutional scrutiny and reasons for hope.

As Malawi moves into another week, these stories will continue to shape conversations about accountability, security, development, sport and the future of the country.

Looking Back will continue to examine the stories behind the headlines and the wider issues that matter to Malawians.