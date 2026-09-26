Why Malawi, other brave nations which stayed for Netanyahu’s 41-minute speech are true heroes of UNGA81

When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the podium at 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) on 26th September 2025, the world witnessed two groups of nations. One group ran away from truth.

The other group stayed to face the light. When the light enters the room, darkness disappears.

The walkout by over 70 countries was not a sign of strength. It was a sign of cowardice and hypocrisy.

They walked out because they cannot stand the truth that Israel is fighting terrorism, not civilians.

They walked out because their own hands are stained with human rights abuses.

That is why Netanyahu correctly called them “phony human rights protesters” and “moral cowards.”

But we must today celebrate the brave nations, especially African nations, including our own beloved Malawi, who refused to walk out and remained in the hall till the last second of Netanyahu’s powerful 41-minute speech.

The hard truth is that Malawi showed true leadership.

Malawi did not walk out. Malawi stayed. Malawi listened. While South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, and others chose to follow a mob mentality led by Iran and Palestine, Malawi stood firm with truth, with democracy, with the Bible.

Malawi knows what it means to be a friend of Israel.

Malawi is a God-fearing nation that understands that Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas terrorists who murdered innocent women and children on October 7.

We must praise Malawi. We must praise the United States of America, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Hungary, Czech Republic, and other brave African countries like Zambia, Ghana, Rwanda, Cameroon, and Democratic Republic who also stayed.

These are countries that said NO to terrorism.

What did Netanyahu say in those 41 minutes that scared the walkout countries so much? He spoke hard truth. He said Israel will finish the job against Hamas.

He said Israel is defending not only itself but the whole world against Islamic terrorism.

He exposed how Iran sponsors terrorism in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

The countries that walked out walked out because the light was too bright for them.

They sponsor terrorism. They fund terrorism. They cannot face a man who calls them out.

Those who walked out include Iran, Syria, Yemen, Qatar, Algeria, Pakistan, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela – look at the list, these are countries known for dictatorships, oppression and support for terrorism.

Should Malawi ever join such a group? Never. The hard truth is that Malawi made the right choice.

African countries must learn from Malawi. We Africans have suffered from terrorism too – Al-Shabaab in Kenya and Somalia, Boko Haram in Nigeria, ISIS in Mozambique.

If we walk out when Israel is telling the world how to defeat terrorism, who will stand with us when terrorists attack us? Saying no to terrorism means standing with Israel today.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has always been clear – Malawi will always stand with Israel.

His decision to have Malawi remain in the hall while other African nations walked out is not small. It is a decisive, moral and biblical decision.

It shows that under Mutharika, Malawi has returned to principled foreign policy. Malawi does not follow the wind. Malawi follows principles. That’s the hard truth.

The walkout countries wanted to create an empty hall to embarrass Netanyahu. Instead, they embarrassed themselves.

The world cameras showed who stayed – the decent, democratic, God-fearing nations. And the world cameras showed who ran – the enablers of terrorism.

When the light enters the room, darkness disappears. Netanyahu was the light in that hall that day.

Those who stayed in the light will be remembered by history as defenders of truth. Those who ran into darkness will be judged.

Malawi, you made us proud. You said NO to terrorism. You said YES to truth.

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