“State House isn’t place for parties”-Hichilema

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-President Hakainde Hichilema says somebody has jokingly said that things have changed at State House, with no more Friday parties and no alcohol, making State House dull.

“Somebody jokingly said, aah, things have changed at State House, we have no parties on Friday, no alcohol, State House is now dull… State House is not for tumoba but serious work,” Hichilema says.

Hichilema adds that just like in China, there are no more drinking parties at Zambia’s State House since he took over.

He said beer cost money, “public money for that matter” adding that State House is not a place for entertainment but for serious work.

President Hichilema made these remarks while speaking at State House in Lusaka today during the swearing-in ceremony for newly appointed government officials.

He said his administration has transformed State House from a place of entertainment into a centre for serious national service and productivity.

Hichilema also said some people in his office are not happy that he did not travel to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) because they wanted allowances.

“I know some people are not happy that I didn’t go to the UN General Assembly because they had already budgeted,” he said.

When Presidents and Heads of State travel abroad, they are accompanied by delegations that get allowances from the national treasury.

Hichilema said he has stayed away from UNGA for the third consecutive year in a bid to cut the size of delegations, shorten their stay abroad and ensure prudent use of public resources.

He said Zambia is peaceful, stable and open for business, and questioned why anyone who claims to love the country would deliberately portray it as being in crisis and scare away investors.

He urged Zambians, including those in the diaspora, to protect the country’s image, peace and economic progress.

He cited falling inflation and 7.2 percent second-quarter economic growth as signs that the country is on the right trajectory, and called on citizens to focus on the Grow Zambia agenda.