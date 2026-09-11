Zambian vlogger Joseph Chishimba convicted over false claim that “President Hichilema impregnated a State House aide”

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A court in Lusaka has convicted vlogger Joseph Chishimba for spreading a false social media claim that Chipokota Mwanawasa, Special Assistant to the President for Public Policy, was pregnant by President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court found Chishimba guilty after he circulated a screenshot containing the allegation online.

Mwanawasa, a senior State House official, is the daughter of the late former President Levy Mwanawasa.

While the court has now moved the matter from allegation to conviction, full details on the specific charge, the magistrate’s reasoning, and the sentence were not immediately available at the time of reporting.

The case has drawn wide attention in Zambia, where there is growing debate about where to draw the line between political commentary, free speech, and the publication of false or defamatory statements about public officials.

It comes at a time when Zambian authorities have been under both local and international scrutiny over how they handle speech and dissent online, particularly when it involves senior government figures.