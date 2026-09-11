25 years later: Why America must never forget 9/11?

.….Why terrorism must always be fought….

Lest we forget. Today, September 11, marks 25 years since the United States was attacked in a way it had never been before.

Four planes, nearly 3,000 innocent lives, the Twin Towers reduced to dust, a hole ripped into the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville scarred forever.

America needs to remember this day not to live in anger, but to live in truth.

9/11 was not just an attack on buildings. It was an attack on the idea that ordinary people can go to work, board a plane, or send their children to school without fear.

To forget it is to dishonor the firefighters who ran up the stairs, the passengers who fought back on Flight 93, and the families who never got to say goodbye. Remembrance is how a nation turns grief into purpose.

It reminds each new generation that freedom is not free, and that vigilance is the price of peace.

That is why the fight against terrorism still matters.

Terrorism seeks to break societies by spreading fear, dividing communities, and forcing governments to choose between liberty and security.

If we stop fighting it, we hand victory to those who believe violence is a way to make political points. The last 25 years have shown that terrorism has no borders.

What happened in New York and Washington also played out in Nairobi, Blantyre, Paris, and countless other places. Fighting terrorism is not about one country.

It is about protecting the right of every person, everywhere, to live without looking over their shoulder.

To the families who lost mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, and children on that day: 25 years has not and will not erase the pain. No speech can bring them back. But please know that the world has not forgotten them. Their names are still spoken.

Their stories are still told. May you find comfort in knowing that their lives meant something, and that because of them, the world became more determined to stand against hate.

And then we must ask the hard question: What did Osama bin Laden achieve? He wanted to cripple America. He wanted to spark endless war between civilizations.

Instead, Americans, despite their differences, stood together. Airports got safer. Nations shared intelligence. And bin Laden himself? He is gone. He did not live to see the world he imagined. He left behind destruction, but not victory.

So 25 years on, the lesson is clear. Remember, so we do not repeat.

Fight terrorism, so we do not surrender. And comfort the grieving, so we do not become cold.

Because if we forget 9/11, we risk forgetting what we are fighting for.