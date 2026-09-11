Dolly Parton’s private act of kindness for transgender driver emerges after her death

NASHVILLE-(MaraviPost)-A previously little-known chapter of Dolly Parton’s life has emerged following the death of the country music icon, with reports that she privately helped pay for gender-affirming care for her longtime driver and friend, Jason Pirro.

The Mercury News reported this week that Parton’s support for Pirro was revealed by Elissa Altman, the editor of the singer’s 1994 autobiography.

Altman said Parton paid for Pirro’s care when he was transitioning in the 1990s, describing the singer as a person whose kindness was genuine rather than an act.

Pirro became part of Parton’s close circle after meeting the singer in the 1980s.

He worked for her for more than three decades, initially as a chauffeur before becoming a trusted friend, adviser and wardrobe consultant.

His relationship with Parton attracted public attention in 1990 after a tabloid published a story about his transgender identity.

At the time, Pirro defended Parton’s character, describing her as a supportive and kind person.

Parton largely kept the relationship away from the spotlight despite Pirro remaining involved in aspects of her professional life for years.

Her support was later reflected in her work. Parton acknowledged Pirro in the liner notes of her 2016 album Pure & Simple, thanking him for his “time, love, and attention to details.”

He also contributed to her 2023 fashion memoir, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

The newly reported account has also renewed attention on Parton’s longstanding public comments about treating LGBTQ+ people with dignity and respect.

In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton said she preferred to focus on the human side of social and political issues rather than become involved in political arguments.

“I just want everybody to be treated good,” she said, according to the report.

Parton also said she had transgender people, gay people and lesbians among her family and employees, adding that she loved and did not judge them.

The revelation adds another dimension to the legacy of Parton, who died on August 25 at the age of 80.

Beyond her achievements as a singer, songwriter and entertainer, she was widely recognised for philanthropy and her support for people within her personal and professional circles.

For Pirro, however, Parton was more than a global music superstar.

She was a longtime employer, trusted friend and someone who, according to accounts now emerging after her death, supported him privately at a pivotal moment in his life.

The story has resurfaced as tributes continue following Parton’s death, offering a glimpse into a side of the country music legend that was largely kept away from the public spotlight.