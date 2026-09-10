Two more arrested over Lilongwe’s Area 25 pregnant woman murder

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Kanengo Station has arrested two additional suspects in connection with the robbery and shooting that left a 9-month pregnant woman dead and her husband seriously injured in Area 25 New Lines, Lilongwe.

Police Public Relations Officer for Kanengo, Macfarlen Mseteka, has named the suspects as Jackson Tembo, 44, and Matius Chilamba, 35. Both men hail from Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe District.

With the latest arrests, the number of people in custody over the incident has now risen to three.

Mseteka said investigations are still ongoing and police are working to apprehend more people linked to the crime.

He added that officers are also pursuing efforts to recover the pistol believed to have been used in the attack.

The shooting happened at the couple’s home in Area 25 New Lines.

The woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries and remains under medical care.

The spokesperson has appealed to the public to remain calm and cooperate with investigators.

He urged people to get information only from official police updates and cautioned against spreading unverified reports or taking the law into their own hands.

“Let us allow the law to take its course. Mob justice will not help us and spreading false information can jeopardize the investigation,” Mseteka said.

Police say more arrests are expected as the manhunt continues.