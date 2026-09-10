Zimbabwean Human rights Commissioner Martin Muduva axed to death, wife commits suicide

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) Commissioner, Martin Muduva, has died after an alleged domestic incident at his home in Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare.

According to reports, Muduva, an electrical engineer and university lecturer, was involved in a dispute with his wife on Tuesday night.

He was allegedly struck twice with an axe during the altercation. He was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

Police say Muduva’s wife reportedly ingested poison shortly after the incident and later died. Authorities have launched an investigation into both deaths.

The ZHRC described Muduva’s passing as a “devastating loss” to the commission and to human rights work in Zimbabwe. Family sources said there had been tensions in the marriage following Muduva’s recent decision to take a second wife.

Muduva was appointed as a ZHRC Commissioner on December 19, 2024. Outside the commission, he was a prominent academic and technology specialist. He lectured in Information Sciences and Marketing at Midlands State University and served on the Innovation Drive and Assessment Committee at POTRAZ, Zimbabwe’s telecommunications regulator.

He held a PhD in Data Science and multiple master’s degrees in fields including Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Leadership and Corporate Governance, Mechatronics and Artificial Intelligence, and Big Data Analytics.

His work focused on ICT, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data science, and technology risk management.

Muduva leaves behind a strong professional legacy in academia and public service, overshadowed by the circumstances of his death, which remain under police investigation.