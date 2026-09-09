Mulhako Wa Alhomwe 2026 Festival set for Oct 18

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The annual Mulhako Wa Alhomwe cultural festival is set to take place on October 18, 2026, at Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje, with organisers positioning this year’s gathering as an important celebration of Lhomwe heritage and its contribution to sustainable development.

The festival date and venue have been reported by Malawian media, including confirmation that the main Mulhako Wa Alhomwe celebration is scheduled for October 18 at Chonde in Mulanje.

This year’s festival will be held under the theme “Heritage Presentation for Sustainable Development,” placing cultural preservation at the centre of discussions about community development, identity and the economic potential of Malawi’s cultural heritage.

Chonde prepares for major cultural gathering

Chonde Cultural Village, the traditional venue for the annual celebration, is expected to become a major meeting point for members of the Lhomwe community and visitors interested in Malawi’s cultural heritage.

The festival traditionally brings together people from different parts of Malawi, as well as representatives of Lhomwe communities beyond the country’s borders.

The programme is expected to showcase aspects of Lhomwe tangible and intangible heritage, including traditional dances, songs, customs, folklore, cultural attire, traditional cuisine, pottery and other forms of craftsmanship. Recent reporting on the event also highlighted its role in presenting Lhomwe history and cultural traditions.

Heritage placed at centre of development agenda

The 2026 theme signals an emphasis on using cultural heritage as more than a symbol of identity.

By linking heritage with sustainable development, the festival provides an opportunity to examine how cultural institutions and traditional practices can contribute to tourism, community initiatives, education and economic opportunities.

Malawi has increasingly looked to cultural festivals as platforms for preserving traditions while promoting tourism and local development.

Festival expected to attract thousands

The Mulhako Wa Alhomwe festival has developed into a major annual cultural gathering, attracting large numbers of people from Malawi and neighbouring countries.

Beyond entertainment, the event provides a platform for showcasing Lhomwe history and traditions to younger generations and the wider public.

The Chonde Cultural Village itself serves as a permanent heritage space for promoting and safeguarding Lhomwe culture.

A growing digital connection

The 2026 festival comes as Mulhako Wa Alhomwe expands efforts to connect members of the community beyond Malawi.

Recent reporting noted the launch of an official Mulhako Wa Alhomwe website aimed at connecting Lhomwe people worldwide and preserving information about the community’s history for future generations.

The development adds a modern dimension to the organisation’s traditional cultural work, allowing heritage information to reach audiences beyond the physical festival at Chonde.

October 18 date confirmed

With October 18, 2026 now set as the date, attention is turning to preparations for the Chonde gathering.

The festival is expected to combine cultural performances, heritage exhibitions and community engagement under its central message of connecting Lhomwe heritage with sustainable development.

For thousands of participants, the event will provide an opportunity to celebrate their cultural identity while showcasing the continuing relevance of Malawi’s traditional heritage in modern society.