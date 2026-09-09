From Heritage to Haute Cuisine: What’s Cooking at The Good Life Show

The Good Life Show Johannesburg returns to the Sandton Convention Centre from the 18th to the 20th of September 2026, bringing together South Africa’s culinary talent for a weekend of indigenous ingredients, heritage recipes, healthy cooking, contemporary cuisine and creative pastry. At the heart of it all is the IMBO Theatre of Taste, where visitors can enjoy live demonstrations, gastronomic showcases and hands-on masterclasses while discovering new techniques, flavours and inspiration for their own kitchens.

Meet the Culinary Talent

Bonolo Mataboge – celebrating African food and indigenous knowledge

Known as Miss B The Most, Bonolo Mataboge is a creative, entrepreneur, former youth radio presenter, qualified copywriter and published author who uses her platforms to share indigenous African agricultural and food knowledge. Through African Marmalade, she makes indigenous knowledge more accessible across generations while highlighting its potential to strengthen rural and urban economies and connect traditional knowledge with the way people eat today.

Chef Gregory Henderson – leading the wild food revolution

An international award-winning wild and indigenous chef, Gregory Henderson is the founder of the Wild Food Revolution, launched during the pandemic, and has developed a culinary philosophy deeply rooted in foraging and conservation. His work explores how wild and indigenous resources can support the regeneration of ecosystems and communities while introducing diners to the remarkable flavours of the South African landscape.

Chef Katlego Mlambo – bringing fine-dining expertise to the kitchen

A Silwood School of Cookery graduate, Chef Katlego Mlambo has 15 years of experience working alongside some of South Africa’s leading chefs and is currently Executive Chef at The Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff. As a MasterChef South Africa judge, he brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and professional expertise to the show, offering visitors an insight into the precision and creativity behind contemporary cooking.

Chef Naledi – putting healthy family cooking on the menu

A qualified chef, culinary consultant, facilitator, assessor and moderator, Chef Naledi brings extensive experience in recipe development, menu development, culinary training and food education. Her approach focuses on creating great-tasting, nutritious food using everyday ingredients, offering practical inspiration for families who want to cook and eat well together.

Chef Vusi Mbatha – bringing the spirit of the Kruger to the kitchen

Executive Chef of Kruger Shalati, Kruger Station and Kruger Untamed, Chef Vusi Mbatha brings more than 14 years of culinary experience and his distinctive Kruger to Fork philosophy to the show. His cooking celebrates indigenous ingredients, local producers and sustainable African cuisine, demonstrating how South Africa’s natural heritage can inspire modern gastronomy.

Chef Wandi – an avant-garde take on African cuisine

Representing Wandile Mabaso Group T/A Les Creatifs Restaurant, Chef Wandi brings an innovative perspective to contemporary African gastronomy through an avant-garde lens. His hands-on masterclass will explore creativity, technical precision and new approaches to African-inspired cooking while challenging conventional ideas of what African cuisine can be.

Jared Melamed – pastry takes centre stage

Jared Melamed of La Tarte brings specialist pastry expertise to the culinary programme, showcasing the precision, creativity and craftsmanship behind exceptional pastry. Visitors will get an insight into the techniques required to transform simple ingredients into intricate and memorable creations.

ReaTheCookingDietitian – making healthy eating delicious

Rea Mokoko, better known as ReaTheCookingDietitian, is a registered dietitian who combines her passion for nutrition and practical cooking with her experience as a mother of three and dietitian for Mamelodi Sundowns. Her sessions will demonstrate how nutritious food can be accessible, practical and packed with flavour.

Roxanne Read – taking mixology on a global journey

With 17 years of experience in bartending and mixology, Roxanne Read has taken her craft from Melville to the Caribbean, bringing international experience and a passion for rum to the show. Her mixology masterclass will explore cocktails, spirits and professional bartending techniques, giving visitors inspiration to elevate their own drinks.

Siphiwe Sithole – championing indigenous ingredients and African food heritage

Founder of African Marmalade, Siphiwe Sithole is passionate about bringing underutilised African crops such as amaranth and bambara groundnuts back into the spotlight and onto modern plates. Her work connects indigenous food knowledge with sustainability, heritage and economic empowerment, highlighting the rich possibilities of Africa’s food systems.

Solina Naidoo – traditional flavour with a modern twist

Founder of award-winning South African spice brand Perima’s Kitchen, Solina Naidoo is the creator of the All-In-One Masala concept, which makes traditional Durban-inspired cooking simple and accessible. A recipe developer, entrepreneur and content creator, she will bring heritage, spice and practical inspiration to home cooks.

Tshepo Pitjeng – inspiring the next generation of culinary talent

Founder and Director of 411 Culinary School, Tshepo Pitjeng is a culinary entrepreneur dedicated to developing South Africa’s future chefs and hospitality professionals. His appearance will shine a spotlight on culinary education, skills development and the future of the country’s food and hospitality industry.

Chef Zanele – bringing cookbook expertise to the kitchen

Chef and cookbook author Zanele van Zyl, appearing through Cooking with Zanele / Spekko, brings extensive experience as a chef, recipe developer and author to the culinary programme. With three cookbooks published by Penguin Random House, she is known for approachable recipes and practical cooking inspiration that visitors can recreate at home.

IMBO Theatre of Taste MC

Mpho Sithole – bringing energy and insight to the IMBO Theatre of Taste

Mpho Sithole is a South African journalist, news anchor, media professional and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience across television, radio and print. As the official MC of the IMBO Theatre of Taste, she will bring her warmth, experience and storytelling skills to the stage, guiding audiences through the programme of culinary demonstrations, conversations and tastings.

For the full IMBO Theatre of Taste demo schedule, click here.



Sharu Sobie, Marketing Manager at PepsiCo South Africa says: ”IMBO as a brand is all about giving people the edge through Every Day Good Eating. It has been wonderful partnering with The Good Life Show to bring education and inspiration to people in a really engaging way. We have received such wonderful feedback about the versatility of our range and the types of meals that can be created and elevated, as demonstrated by the incredible chefs over the three-day show. We can’t wait to bring more of this amazing content to the next audience in Johannesburg.”

The partnership reflects the event’s ethos of making good food accessible and encouraging people to explore new ingredients and flavours. With an exceptional line-up of chefs and culinary personalities taking to the stage, the IMBO Theatre of Taste promises an exciting opportunity to see some of South Africa’s food talent live in action, discover fresh ideas and experience the creativity behind the dishes.

The Good Life Show Johannesburg takes place from 18–20 September 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre.