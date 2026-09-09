Top African marketing voices confirmed for AMC 2026

Johannesburg 9 September 2026 As artificial intelligence (AI) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) reshape the marketing industry, the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) is set to tackle both topics with engaging talks from continental and global visionaries at its 2026 AMC Conference.

Delegates heading to Livingstone, Zambia, from 23 to 25 September 2026, will not just be attending another industry gathering; they are being invited to actively shape the continent’s commercial future.

Hosted at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort, guests will also have an opportunity following conference sessions to take five minutes to visit the Victoria Falls – the smoke that thunders or, in the Kololo and Lozi languages, Mosi-oa-Tunya.

Under the theme Africa Rising Through Marketing Leadership, Brand Power and Value Creation, the newly unveiled programme details confirm a pivot towards high-impact, actionable sessions.

Matongo Matamwandi, AMC President and Chairman of the Minerals Regulation Commission of Zambia, explains what delegates can expect.

“We are designing a programme focused on practical outcomes. Through interactive discussions and hands-on sessions, delegates will explore how to demonstrate marketing’s economic impact, manage data effectively, and grow Africa’s creative and digital industries globally,” Matamwandi says.

The first wave of keynotes and feature speakers

The speakers keynoting each of the streams represent leaders from across Africa’s marketing and creative industries to explore how African brands can compete and grow in a rapidly changing global market:

• Mamadou Bah: Founder of AfreekaPlay & VASCONEX, will present on the topic of: “Africa Rising in a Multipolar World: From Emerging Market to Demand Architect”.

• Dr Bolajoko Bayo-Ajayi: MD of Sygen Pharmaceuticals Limited, will present on the topic of: “Marketing Leadership in the AI and Digital Economy: Governing Data, Trust and Competitive Advantage”.

• Euphrem Odilon Gbaguidi: CEO Avis+, will present on the topic of: “Africa Rising at the Global Marketing Table: Leadership Commitments for an AI-Enabled, Digitally Competitive Future”.

• Michaëlla Rugwizangoga: Managing Partner, Founder & CEO of WiseAfrica, will present on the topic of: “Brand Africa: Converting Continental Strengths, Cultural Capital and Creativity into Global Competitive Advantage”.

• Mwewa Besa: Executive Director Transfrontier Management Services Ltd, will present on the topic of: “Marketing as an Economic Lever: Driving AfCFTA, Digital Trade and Global Market Access”.

• Lorraine Mlenga: Strategy, Digital & Data Executive at Old Mutual Malawi, will present on the topic of: “Sustainability, Trust and Purpose: Building Brands for Long-Term Global Relevance”.

Driving dynamic exchange and co-creation

Alongside the core plenaries, the 2026 programme will include interactive sessions designed to encourage greater discussion and participation as marketers seek to develop lasting strategies to benefit from AfCFTA in an AI world.

The Africa Rising Exchange will bring industry leaders together for an open discussion aimed at challenging assumptions, sharing different perspectives and generating practical insights. The confirmed specialists driving this exchange include:

• Misikir Mulugeta: Director of Outreach and Fundraising for the Ethiopian Marketing Professionals Association (EMPA).

• Agrippa Mugwagwa: MD at Xarani.

• Mohamed Salah Ben Slamia: Founder & CEO of MUSE Agency.

• Matongo Matamwandi: President of AMC.

Additionally, the Solutions Studio Live challenges delegates to move from discussion to start building real-time outputs. Guided by industry experts, attendees will conceptualise and design solutions alongside their peers, merging their hands-on contributions to build the final Africa Rising Action Framework. Driving this co-creation are:

• Tim Ekandjo: Branding, Marketing, Communications & Sustainability Officer at Mobile Telecommunications in Namibia.

• Terushka Heuvel: Director at Edelman Africa.

• Macklean Kukundakwe: Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda.

• Nuno Soares: VP of the Mozambican Association of Communication and Marketing, and Director of Xonguila Magazine.

• Asheeqah Buccas: Head Lecturer and Programme Co-ordinator at IMM Graduate School.

Matamwandi notes that the line-up of speakers and the programme have not only been designed to challenge delegates’ current ways of working and approach to marketing, but also to provide ideas that can stimulate change to better take advantage of the changing world.

“As the globe shifts towards a more technologically enabled environment and Africa starts rising – developing inter-continental trade to boost economic growth – we need to be at the forefront of spearheading a new way of showcasing what we have and are capable of to the world,” says Matamwandi.

Hosted in partnership with the Zambia Institute of Marketing, the African Marketing Confederation offers a valuable opportunity to secure a seat at the table at a time when the next decade of African marketing will be defined.

Registrations, payments, summit streams, and accommodation bookings at the AMC venue, the Avani Victoria Falls Resort, can be accessed through the Africa Commerce Convergence Summit (ACCS) platform at https://accsummit.org/accs-amc