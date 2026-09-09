King Charles clears-“Harry and wife Meghan remain non-working royal status after UK return”

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-King Charles III has reaffirmed that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, remain non-working members of the British royal family following their return to the United Kingdom.

The clarification was contained in a letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the Royal Household, and circulated to senior government and military officials as well as the king’s representatives across the country.

According to an Associated Press report published by WANE 15 on September 8, 2026, the communication was intended to remove uncertainty over the couple’s official position and the courtesies that should be extended to them by state institutions.

The letter states that Harry and Meghan will continue not to use their royal titles in an official capacity, consistent with the arrangement adopted after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Any charitable activities they undertake will also be conducted privately rather than on behalf of the monarchy.

The correspondence further makes clear that decisions concerning security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain the responsibility of the relevant police authorities and government bodies.

The issue of security has remained particularly contentious because Harry has pursued a lengthy legal and political battle over publicly funded police protection in Britain.

His security arrangements changed after he and Meghan relinquished their roles as working members of the royal family.

Any decision regarding the restoration of round-the-clock publicly funded protection would fall under the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC.

Palace seeks to prevent confusion

The Lord Chamberlain’s decision to circulate the clarification reflects continuing sensitivity within royal and government circles over Harry and Meghan’s position within the wider monarchy.

Although the letter does not introduce a new arrangement, the explicit clarification is intended to prevent uncertainty among public institutions about how the couple should be treated when official courtesies or public resources are involved.

The communication also directs government and state organisations seeking guidance on protocol or potential use of public funds to refer such matters to Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan remain outside working royal duties

Harry and Meghan stepped away from frontline royal duties in 2020 and subsequently established a life largely independent of the British monarchy.

Their continued public profile, charitable activities and international engagements have nevertheless kept them closely associated with the royal family, making questions about their formal status an ongoing issue.

The latest clarification from Buckingham Palace therefore reinforces the distinction between Harry and Meghan’s family relationship with the monarchy and their absence from official royal duties.

For now, their position remains unchanged: they are members of the royal family but do not carry out official working roles on behalf of the Crown.

This version keeps the key facts and attribution from the supplied Associated Press report while using a substantially different structure and wording.