Mtumbuka dares Norman Chisale’s uncivilised, intimidating politics

LILONGWE–(MaraviPost)—United Transformation Movement (UTM) senior member Mathews Mtumbuka has called for an end to political violence in Malawi, arguing that the country’s political environment in 2026 should be defined by democratic debate, tolerance and development rather than fear and confrontation.

Mtumbuka made the remarks in a post on social media, where he argued that 2026 cannot be compared with the political era of the 1980s, when political disagreements were often associated with intimidation and repression.

He said the current generation should embrace political differences through dialogue and constructive debate.

His comments come amid the circulation of a video on social media in which Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth figure Norman Chisale is heard making remarks about UTM supporters allegedly resorting to physical violence against people who, in his view, behave improperly.

While commenting on the wider debate, Mtumbuka stressed that political disagreements should not become a justification for violence.

Mtumbuka calls for political tolerance

According to Mtumbuka, Malawi’s democratic development requires political actors and their supporters to accept differences of opinion without resorting to intimidation or physical confrontation.

He said the country should instead use political competition to promote debate on issues affecting citizens and find solutions that can advance national development.

His message comes at a time when political statements made by prominent party figures and supporters are increasingly attracting attention on social media, where videos and comments can rapidly reach large audiences.

Political debate over confrontation

The remarks have renewed discussion about the responsibility of political leaders and supporters to maintain peace when dealing with opposing parties.

Mtumbuka’s position is that political competition should be conducted through ideas, debate and democratic engagement, rather than threats or violence.

The comments also highlight the broader challenge facing Malawi’s political parties as they seek to mobilise supporters while maintaining political tolerance.

Call for development-focused politics

Mtumbuka urged Malawians to focus their political energy on issues that can improve people’s lives, arguing that the country needs constructive engagement rather than confrontational politics.

His remarks effectively place the responsibility on political leaders and their supporters to ensure that disagreements remain within democratic boundaries.

As the debate continues online, the contrasting messages circulating on social media have once again placed political tolerance and the prevention of violence at the centre of Malawi’s national conversation.