2026 UNGA adopts new map to show Africa’s true size

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-The 2026 United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to adopt a resolution calling for the replacement of the centuries-old Mercator world map with a more geographically accurate version, marking what Zambia’s envoy described as a “historic moment” for Africa.

The Togo-pushed initiative, was backed by all 54 African Union member states and aims to end a cartographic distortion that has for centuries made Africa appear much smaller than it actually is.

The resolution urges governments, schools and international bodies to switch to the 2018 Equal Earth projection, an equal-area map that shows continents in their true proportions.

According to a statement from Zambia’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Zambia voted in favor of the resolution.

Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Chola Milambo, welcomed the decision.

“For centuries, the map was not depicted correctly,” Dr. Milambo said.

The resolution specifically targets the Mercator projection, which has been the standard since the 16th century.

Because it exaggerates land masses away from the equator, the projection makes Africa look roughly the same size as Greenland. In reality, Africa is about 14 times larger than Greenland.

The United States was the only country to vote against the African-backed draft.

While the resolution is not legally binding, it is expected to influence how maps are drawn in textbooks, atlases and on digital platforms globally.

The statement was issued by Namatama Njekwa, First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations.

Below is the statement:

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

UN General Assembly Adopts “Correct the Map” resolution co-Sponsored by All 54 AU members including Zambia

New York, 5th September 2026 – The United Nations General Assembly has passed the Correct the Map resolution with overwhelming support, including a yes vote from Zambia.

The Togo‑led initiative, backed by the African Union, sought to correct a cartographic injustice that visually minimised Africa’s true scale on world maps.

Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Chola Milambo welcomed the adoption, underscoring that it was historic moment for Africa and other marginalised countries to have a correct depiction of the African continent. He highlighted that for centuries, the map was not depicted correctly.

The resolution recognises that the Mercator projection, widely used around the world distorts, from the perspective of area representation, continental masses located far from the equator, resulting in a proportional shrinkage of Africa and other regions. As a result, Africa appears roughly the same size as Greenland, when in reality, it is 14 times larger.

The resolution encourages governments, schools, and international institutions to adopt the 2018 Equal Earth projection, an equal‑area map that accurately represents continental sizes without distortion.

While non‑binding, the resolution carries significant weight and is expected to influence textbooks, atlases, and digital platforms worldwide.

Issued by:

Namatama Njekwa

First Secretary for Press and Public Relations

Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Zambia