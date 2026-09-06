Malawi Govt denies involvement in court case challenging Parliament probes

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Government has denied any involvement in a court case challenging Parliament’s planned investigations into several state institutions, saying the legal action was independently initiated by a private citizen.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Shadrick Namalomba said the government neither sponsored nor facilitated the legal proceedings involving Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleman and Malawian citizen Austin Mkoka.

In a government statement, Namalomba said Mkoka had approached the courts in his personal capacity and that his decision to seek judicial intervention should not be linked to the Executive.

The government stressed that it had not initiated, directed, sponsored, facilitated or financed the court proceedings.

According to the statement, authorities were concerned that the legal challenge could be interpreted as an attempt by the Executive to interfere with Parliament or undermine the authority of the Speaker.

Government therefore sought to make clear that the case was a private legal matter and not an Executive-sponsored effort against the legislature.

The statement also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to respecting the constitutional independence of Parliament, the Office of the Speaker and the Judiciary.

The legal dispute follows a decision by Parliament to launch investigations into several government institutions.

Mkoka has asked the High Court to intervene, arguing that Parliament’s planned investigations may exceed the constitutional powers and mandate granted to the legislature.

The case is expected to place Parliament’s oversight authority under judicial examination, with the High Court set to consider whether the proposed investigations fall within the constitutional limits of legislative power.

The development comes amid growing public debate in Malawi over the separation of powers among the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

While Parliament has a constitutional responsibility to provide oversight and hold public institutions accountable, the court challenge raises questions about the boundaries of that authority and the extent to which Parliament can exercise investigative powers over government bodies.

Government’s public clarification is also significant because of concerns that the dispute could develop into a confrontation between the Executive and the Legislature.

By distancing itself from the proceedings, the government has sought to underline that the court action was not coordinated or supported by the Executive.

The High Court’s eventual decision could have wider implications for the relationship between Malawi’s key constitutional institutions and may provide important guidance on the limits of parliamentary oversight.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case is expected to remain closely watched by political leaders, legal experts and members of the public because of its potential impact on the constitutional balance of power in Malawi.