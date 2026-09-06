Sports Minister Gangata calls for unity at Maseko Ngoni 2026 Umhlangano

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)- President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s representative who is also Sports Minister Alfred Gangata has called on Malawians to strengthen national unity and protect their cultural heritage, saying the country is stronger when its people stand together.

Gangata, who was guest of honour at the Maseko Ngoni Umhlangano in Ntcheu on Saturday, delivered the message in the presence of Vice President Jane Ansah, who attended the cultural gathering alongside other dignitaries and traditional leaders.

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Gangata congratulated Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani Maseko V for hosting the Umhlangano, describing the occasion as an important celebration of culture and an opportunity for communities to preserve their heritage.

“Unity is power. When we stand together, Malawi becomes stronger,” Gangata said, emphasising the importance of solidarity and collective responsibility.

He urged Malawians to protect their cultural traditions and ensure that younger generations remain connected to the history, customs and values of their communities.

Gangata said cultural preservation should be viewed as a shared responsibility rather than an obligation belonging only to traditional leaders. He called on communities and families to play their part in passing cultural knowledge from one generation to another.

Both Ansah and Gangata were seated under the same shelter during the occasion.

Following the conclusion of Gangata’s speech, the two senior government officials shook hands in a public show of cordiality before proceedings continued.

The interaction came during a gathering that brought together members of the Maseko Ngoni community, traditional leaders and invited guests to celebrate cultural heritage under the leadership of Gomani V.

Gangata also commended Gomani V for continuing to provide leadership in preserving Maseko Ngoni traditions and for maintaining Umhlangano as a platform for cultural expression, community engagement and intergenerational transmission of heritage.

He linked cultural preservation to national cohesion, saying Malawi’s cultural diversity can become a source of strength when communities respect their different traditions while working towards shared national objectives.

The Umhlangano provided an opportunity for the Maseko Ngoni community to celebrate its heritage and traditional leadership while reinforcing the importance of maintaining cultural identity in a changing society.

Gangata concluded by congratulating Gomani V and the organisers for bringing people together and urged Malawians to protect their cultural heritage while strengthening the unity needed to advance the country.