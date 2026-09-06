Gomani V promotes peace, unity in Ngoni communities: 2026 Umhlangano

……Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani V leads a major celebration of Ngoni heritage in Ntcheu, bringing together traditional leaders and Ngoni communities from across Southern Africa.…..

NTCHEU — (MaraviPost) — Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani V has used the 2026 Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni Cultural Ceremony to promote peace, unity and the preservation of Ngoni cultural heritage as thousands gathered in Ntcheu for one of the community’s biggest annual celebrations.

A major highlight of the gathering was the presence of Inkosi M’mbelwa V, whose participation underscored the close historical and cultural ties between the Maseko Ngoni and other Ngoni communities in Malawi and the wider Southern African region.

The celebration also brought together Ngoni representatives and communities from other Southern African countries, including Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa, many of whom share historical and cultural connections under the broader Ngoni traditional heritage associated with Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani V.

Local political leaders and senior government representatives were also present, including Vice President Dr Jane Mayemu Ansah and United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi and his wife, reflecting the national significance attached to the annual cultural gathering.

The colourful ceremony attracted thousands of people, including traditional leaders, government representatives, cultural groups and members of Ngoni communities from across the region.

Symbolic Message of Peace and Unity

One of the major moments of the ceremony came when Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani V made a symbolic gesture representing peace and unity among those gathered for the cultural celebration.

The gesture reinforced the importance of harmony among communities and the need for people to remain united despite differences in nationality, geography and background.

The 2026 Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni brought together people whose shared history stretches across several countries in Southern Africa.

For many participants, the gathering provided an opportunity to reconnect with their cultural roots and celebrate traditions that have been passed from one generation to another.

Ngoni Leaders Gather in Ntcheu

Gomani V was joined by several prominent traditional leaders and representatives of Ngoni communities from across the region.

Among them were Inkosi M’mbelwa V from Mzimba, Zintambila from Mozambique and Inkosi Luseko from South Africa.

Their participation underlined the regional significance of the Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni Cultural Ceremony.

Although Ngoni communities now live in different countries, they continue to maintain strong cultural connections through traditional leadership, customs, music, dance and ceremonies.

The gathering in Ntcheu therefore served as an important reminder that Ngoni identity continues to connect communities beyond modern national boundaries.

Preserving Culture for Future Generations

The Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni Cultural Ceremony remains an important platform for preserving and promoting Ngoni traditions.

Through traditional music, dance, historical presentations and cultural teachings, the ceremony provides younger generations with an opportunity to learn about their heritage.

Gomani V’s leadership during the celebration highlighted the continuing role of traditional authorities in protecting cultural identity and promoting unity within their communities.

Traditional leaders remain central figures in passing cultural knowledge from older generations to young people.

At a time when modern lifestyles and global influences are changing many traditional practices, cultural gatherings such as the Umhlangano provide an opportunity to keep important customs alive.

Gomani V Joins Ngoni War Dance

The celebration reached one of its most colourful moments when Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani V joined fellow traditional leaders and Ngoni participants in the famous Ngoni war dance.

The performance featured traditional shields and knobkerries, symbols closely associated with the history and warrior traditions of the Ngoni people.

Inkosi M’mbelwa V and other visiting traditional leaders also participated in the cultural activities, adding to the significance of the ceremony.

The energetic performances attracted enthusiastic reactions from thousands of people gathered at the event.

The Ngoni war dance remains one of the most recognisable expressions of Ngoni cultural identity and is performed during important traditional ceremonies and celebrations.

A Celebration Beyond Malawi’s Borders

The presence of Ngoni representatives from Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and South Africa gave the 2026 ceremony a strong regional dimension.

The gathering reflected the shared history of communities whose ancestors migrated across Southern Africa and eventually established themselves in different territories.

Despite being separated by national borders, Ngoni communities continue to share important elements of their identity and heritage.

The Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni therefore provides an important meeting point where traditional leaders and communities can celebrate their common roots.

Peace, Unity and Cultural Pride

The central message emerging from the ceremony was one of peace, unity and cultural pride.

Through his leadership and symbolic participation in the celebrations, Ngwenyama Inkosi Gomani V reinforced the importance of maintaining harmony among people while preserving traditions for future generations.

The ceremony brought together people of different ages, backgrounds and nationalities under a shared cultural identity.

As traditional songs and dances continued throughout the celebrations, the 2026 Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni stood as a powerful demonstration of how culture can unite communities across generations and national boundaries.

For Gomani V and the Ngoni community, the celebration was not only about remembering the past but also about strengthening unity and ensuring that the heritage of the Ngoni people remains alive for generations to come.