Bullets baptise Silver in FDH Premiership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have finished the first round of the FDH Bank Premiership in commanding fashion after dismantling Silver Strikers 5-0 in a one-sided Blantyre showdown.

The result, witnessed by the MaraviPost Sports Desk at the Mpira Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday, saw Silver Strikers concede five goals in a single match the same number of goals they had conceded across their previous 14 league games combined.

Ephraim Kondowe was the architect of Silver’s downfall, scoring a hat-trick and setting up another goal to produce a dazzling individual performance that propelled him to the top of the league’s scoring chart with 10 goals.

Kondowe struck after just two minutes before completing his brace in the 34th minute, leaving the capital side struggling to contain a Bullets attack that appeared capable of scoring every time it moved forward.

Wongani Lungu added Bullets’ third goal in the 43rd minute, sending the reigning champions into the break with a commanding 3-0 advantage and leaving Silver Strikers facing a mountain they could not climb.

The humiliation continued after the interval when Kondowe completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute, before Misheck Billiat put the final seal on a remarkable 5-0 victory in the 70th minute.

The victory lifts Bullets to 30 points from 15 matches and, at the close of the first round, puts them at the summit of the 16-team FDH Bank Premiership standings, with Silver Strikers on 29 points from the same number of games.

Kondowe’s three-goal haul also gives him a three-goal advantage over Tonic Viyuyi of Blue Eagles, who has seven goals, in the race for the league’s Golden Boot.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match, Silver Strikers coach Peter Mgangira accepted responsibility for the heavy defeat, saying he takes full responsibility for his side’s performance.

Bullets coach Wedson Nyirenda, meanwhile, said his initial task had been to improve the team’s movement and understanding among the players, adding that the progress is now becoming evident on the pitch.