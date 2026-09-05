Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses State Rep. Angie Nixon for U.S. Senate

Today, State Representative and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Angie Nixon announced that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has endorsed her candidacy for the U.S. Senate, reinforcing the importance of Florida voters and the national momentum behind Nixon’s campaign.

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“I’m honored to have the endorsement of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her support as we work towards a better future for Florida,” said Representative Nixon. “AOC is a fighter and a reminder of what’s possible when you put the needs of the people first, instead of protecting the interests of the wealthy and well-connected. Florida deserves, and is ready for, the kind of leadership in the U.S. Senate that has been absent for far too long. Together, we’re going to fight for everyone: working families, students, and communities who have been ignored for too long. This endorsement adds fuel to an already energized campaign, reinforcing that people are looking forward to real change and representation. I cannot wait to call her my colleague in November.”

“At a time when working families are fighting tooth and nail to make ends meet while the Administration sells them out to corrupt special interests, we need to stand behind leaders who are accountable to working people and stand up to greedy corporations,” added Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. “Angie Nixon will do just that – from fighting for universal healthcare and childcare to proposing a national rent freeze. Angie will be an exemplary fighter for the working families of Florida and will do it all without a dime of corporate PAC money. Angie did not get here by yielding to major political machines, she did it by building community power and by fiercely committing to her values, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse her for the U.S. Senate.”