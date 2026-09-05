Nkhoma Community Development Centre developing from nothing to something

By Pius Nyondo

A story of two very humble persons resonating to something pertinent.

Wait…

This is humanity being lived. The story of Innocent and Ellen Mitole Gondwe is nothing but going towards the very people that need the help that most of us keep in our pockets.

Innocent and Ellen have what they have as a foundation. It is small-the size of a mustard seed.

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After helping so many lives in the rural vicinities of Lilongwe, Nkhoma Area, one Masautso has a smile – a broad smile infact.

Masautso–Pius Nyondo

The young man who wants to be an eco-activist, says it is a dream come true to be supported by Nkhoma Community Development Centre. He will study at Nkhoma Mountain View Academy,

The young man will be there from 5th September 2026 to completion of Form 4.

Said Masautso Damiano: ‘I was nothing without these people. My sister and I. I have a future at their school, and I can take care of my family when I am done with my education.’

Mathews Malata, renowned environmental activist in Malawi, said the gesture by Nkhoma Community Development Centre is something all Malawians should embrace.

‘It is time for all of us. Mphatso and Shakira Damiano are the future; and so, let that Nkhoma Community Centre live long,’ said Malata.

Director of NCDC, Gondwe, said ‘We care for the street kids at our Centre. And with our belief in our God, they will make it in life.’

Mphatso, 9 and Shakira, 6 are from TA Kabudula, in Lilongwe. These children were abandoned by their parents and were roaming in the streets in search of food.

Sadly, they have never been to school. They are now under the care of the Nkhoma Community Development Centre. They finally have a safe home, food, love, and the chance to go to school and study.

‘All thanks to our donors. You are giving Mphatso, Shakira, and many other vulnerable children more than food and a home— you are giving them hope and a future,’ said Mitole-Gondwe.