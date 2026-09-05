Bingu Stadium’s Broken Fence Problem

Bingu National Stadium is Malawi’s biggest football venue, but a growing security and revenue problem is raising serious questions about how the facility is being managed.

There are several sections of the stadium’s wire perimeter fence where people are reportedly breaking through and entering the facility without paying for matches.

The situation has become a concern for football stakeholders because supporters can easily find their way into the stadium without passing through official entry points.

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The problem was particularly visible on August 30 during the Airtel Top 8 final between Mighty Wanderers and Ekhaya FC, when large numbers of supporters reportedly gained access to the stadium through damaged sections of the wire fence without paying the required gate fee.

What makes the situation even more worrying is the apparent imbalance between the number of people exploiting the broken sections of the fence and the security personnel deployed to control the stadium. In such circumstances, maintaining effective crowd control becomes extremely difficult.

For football clubs, this is not simply a security issue it is also a serious financial concern. Gate collections remain an important source of income for clubs, particularly during high-profile matches that attract thousands of supporters.

Every supporter who enters without paying represents revenue lost by the clubs and organisers.

The Ministry of Sports spokesperson, Macmillan Mwale, has indicated that the construction of a stronger perimeter wall at Bingu National Stadium could be considered in the 2027 financial year, subject to the budget being approved.

That, however, leaves an uncomfortable question: how long should football stakeholders wait?

Bingu National Stadium has been in use for almost nine years, yet the country still appears to be struggling to provide a durable perimeter security solution. Waiting until 2027—or potentially longer if funding is not approved means the stadium could continue operating with vulnerable sections that allow people to bypass official gates.

The issue deserves urgent attention because Bingu National Stadium is more than just a football ground. It is a national facility that hosts major sporting events and should be capable of generating meaningful revenue while providing proper security for spectators.

Government, football authorities and stadium management therefore need to explore an immediate alternative rather than relying entirely on the 2027 budget. A temporary but effective security solution could help protect gate revenue while a permanent perimeter wall is being planned.

After all, if clubs are expected to invest in players, compete at the highest level and attract supporters, they should also be able to collect the money generated by those supporters at the gate.

The bigger question for Malawi is simple: if we can build and maintain a national stadium, why can’t we find a faster solution to secure its perimeter?